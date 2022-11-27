When did we start calling Thanksgiving, “Turkey Day”? I wonder why we’ve done this. Why have we begun to discard the word Thanksgiving? There must a reason. Is gratitude and being grateful a thing of the past? Surely not.
After the exodus from Egypt, God told the nation of Israel that He was leading them to a “Promised Land.” And that, after occupying the land, they could expect a life of prosperity. But God warned them that with prosperity would come the danger of forgetting God and taking credit for what God had given them, instead.
Does this same mentality exists in America today? Many of us enjoy unprecedented prosperity, and often take our wealth for granted. Although prosperity is a blessing, it is also a danger. It can have a chilling effect on our gratitude for God’s blessings.
We must stop putting ourselves in place of God. Many self-made men and women have no time for God because they think that they have no one to thank for their success but themselves. They view life as a brutal competition in which only the fittest survive, and count themselves among the fittest. Are we prone to thank ourselves, and ourselves alone, for our achievements?
When you pray, emphasize spiritual requests. Pray yourself into God’s will. Pray that God will be glorified in your situation or need. Pray that you may see the hand of God in the answers to prayer.
Keep a record of God’s blessings. Keep a prayer diary. It will do much to support your prayer life. It will encourage you to pray and to pray in faith.
Let’s cultivate a spirit of Thanksgiving in our lives. Thanking God is one way we show that we love God. Living a life of gratitude nurtures that love.
As we learn the habit of thanking God, we will develop a keener sense of our dependence on God. Through God, life has meaning and purpose. There is nothing good that does not come from God.
So, as we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us indeed give thanks—let us prove ourselves to be God’s children by giving thanks and praise to our loving God.
As Psalm 103:1-2 says, “Bless the Lord, oh my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, oh my soul, and forget not all his benefits.”
