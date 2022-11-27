Let the news come to you

When did we start calling Thanksgiving, “Turkey Day”? I wonder why we’ve done this. Why have we begun to discard the word Thanksgiving? There must a reason. Is gratitude and being grateful a thing of the past? Surely not.

After the exodus from Egypt, God told the nation of Israel that He was leading them to a “Promised Land.” And that, after occupying the land, they could expect a life of prosperity. But God warned them that with prosperity would come the danger of forgetting God and taking credit for what God had given them, instead.

Does this same mentality exists in America today? Many of us enjoy unprecedented prosperity, and often take our wealth for granted. Although prosperity is a blessing, it is also a danger. It can have a chilling effect on our gratitude for God’s blessings.


The Rev. Clark Sherman is the pastor at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman.

