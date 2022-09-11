Today is the 21st anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in our nation, where 3,000 innocent lives were lost. The 19 terrorists who perpetrated this heinous crime on 9/11 thought they were superior to others. Last month also marked the fifth anniversary of the white supremacists’ attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they also thought they were superior to others. Heather Heyer lost her life at the prime age of 21, when a white supremacist deliberately drove his car into a group of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, on August 12, 2017. Last month also marked the one-year anniversary of the retaking of the Afghanistan by the Taliban who also think they are superior to others in particular superior to women.
The “others” whom these misguided people targeted were our brothers, sisters, children, parents, and spouses. The world in which we live in today is truly a “global village,” where we are inevitably affected by the pain and sufferings of others. Today’s modern means of transportation and communication have narrowed our distances. It brought us closer although we are from diverse faiths, cultures, and colors. It has brought millions of people of diverse backgrounds to live and work together side by side.
We are now neighbors, and it is our cumulative duty to treat each other with respect and compassion. We must live together with love, peace, and justice. We also must do justice to those who wronged us. This is the main objective of our existence as human beings in this world. God created us and conferred us with the highest honor above all his creation. We must live up to this honor.
God said, “We have honored the children of Adam, provided them with transportation on land and sea, given them for sustenance things which are good and pure, and conferred on them special favors above a great part of Our creation” [Quran 17:70].
We must remember that we are created with equal status from the same original parents. The only superiority in front of God is in our piety. No one is better than others because of their race, color, nationality, or gender. Justice is the foundation of our society and must be exercised equally. We as a nation are a beacon of hope and an example for the rest of the world to follow the middle path, as taught by God. Extremism, whether that of the right or the left, is not the way prescribed by God.
God said, “O people of the Book, exceed not in your religion the bounds of what is proper; do not trespass beyond the truth, nor follow the vain desires of people who went wrong in the past and who misled many and strayed from the even way” [Quran 5:77]. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Be mindful of God, and He will protect you. Be mindful of God and you will find Him in front of you. If you ask, ask God; if you seek help, seek help from God.” What more do we need?
