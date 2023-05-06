In our journey through the Buddhist seven factors of awakening, (mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity), remember these are qualities we naturally possess. We cultivate them in our spiritual practice to bring them forth fully. Mindfulness is literally to remember, to pay attention to our actual experience of body and mind. Investigation is to raise curiosity and discernment regarding our mind/heart states. In spiritual practice, we see ourselves and life clearly, and aim to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness.
Now we turn to number three: energy. As I contemplate this particular factor, I find that it naturally has a partner — number four — joy.
Energy and joy are right there in the middle of the list. I notice that they point to a way of being, more so than some technique for being present. How do we practice energy or joy?
One day the great adept, Layman Pang said, “Miracles are nothing other than fetching water and carrying firewood.”
What does carrying water and firewood have to do with energy and joy? What is the place of everyday activity in our practice? Everyday we do these things: make coffee, brush teeth, exercise, eat, clean, talk to family, go to work, etc. Our lives are filled with much activity, and we try to add on our spiritual life; tack in on somehow.
We may think of these everyday activities as the obstacles keeping us from our spiritual life. These activities are miracles that nourish energy and joy. It may be that what we consider challenges of ordinary activity in our life, are not obstacles to our awakening; in fact, they are exactly where we practice.
Joy is a state of wide perspective, seeing the whole of life. It is less a feeling like temporary happiness, and more an approach to life. There is a slogan in Buddhist practice — Always maintain only a joyful mind. As we reflect on its going, we should not lose perspective and remember life is mostly out of our control. It’s not about feeling joyful all the time, or always having enough good energy to face life. When we aren’t joyful, when we’re depressed or bitter, we need to know that is how we feel and refrain from fake spiritual joy. We notice honestly what is so for us, assume that when we are discouraged, we can pay attention, endeavor to work with our mind and support our heart’s intention.
To do this, I offer the practice of spaciousness. Allowing there to be an arena of love around our thoughts, our sensations — is to breathe, allowing space to encircle our pain. We feel the discomfort and open up. This raises energy. The joy is that lighthearted, tender view which, as humans, we will always need so we are able to meet the demands and activity of human life: children, money, tough mornings, bad news. See it all as miracles. Then we can truly be of service.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.