Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In our journey through the Buddhist seven factors of awakening, (mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity), remember these are qualities we naturally possess. We cultivate them in our spiritual practice to bring them forth fully. Mindfulness is literally to remember, to pay attention to our actual experience of body and mind. Investigation is to raise curiosity and discernment regarding our mind/heart states. In spiritual practice, we see ourselves and life clearly, and aim to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness.

Now we turn to number three: energy. As I contemplate this particular factor, I find that it naturally has a partner — number four — joy.

Energy and joy are right there in the middle of the list. I notice that they point to a way of being, more so than some technique for being present. How do we practice energy or joy?


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Karen DeCotis is a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

Tags

Recommended for you