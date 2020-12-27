Shalom, Bozeman.
David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), a pioneer and the first Prime Minister of the modern state of Israel, said, “In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.” He believed that the Negev, the southern, arid portions of Israel, could be reclaimed and transformed into verdant lands. He made his home in that supposedly inhospitable region.
Ben-Gurion was referring not only to the establishment of the state of Israel, but also the resilience of humanity. Throughout history, those who merged faith and action, who fused belief and realism, participated in the unfolding of miracles.
During this holiday season, we confront the darkest times of the pandemic and at the same time, see the glimmer of light, with the onset of vaccinations. On Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, we commemorate the historic Jewish legacy of the heroic Maccabees, who believed assuredly and fought bravely in re-establishing Israelite sovereignty and the Temple service. Today, our own merger of belief and action, no matter how small, is Maccabean in strength.
This merger also transforms holidays—which are merely dates on a calendar—to Holy Days, which become sacred moments. We create this transformation through intention and attention, by consciously taking celebratory actions, appreciating their relevance and bringing our unique presence to them. This year, intention requires more effort than ever, as we cannot gather in person, and yet, our resilience at finding ways to celebrate will make this season holy.
One of my great privileges this festival season was sharing an evening with the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association (GVIA), learning from my friends/colleagues’ respective religious traditions and gaining their perspective on the blessing of light. Many traditions include rituals to reveal light in combating the realities of darkness and the feelings brought on by the pervasive, intense, gloomy time of year. How uplifting and enlightening to hear brothers and sisters of the Presbyterian, Sufi, Unitarian Universalist, Mormon, and Jewish faiths offer lessons on the blessing of light as hope, kindness, opportunity, love and peace.
All of us benefit from a dose of light during dark times. Amidst darkness, the smallest light can be seen from afar and offer direction. Jewish tradition teaches that Hanukkah begins from a little bit of light in the midst of great darkness, then adding more light and more light. We show this by lighting an additional candle throughout the eight-day holiday until the final night, when there is more light, hope, and love than when the Holy Day started.
During this sacred season of light, I pray everyone know blessings of good health, compassion, understanding, gratitude, joy, love and peace. I pray that I can merge my beliefs with my actions, and work with you to make miracles.
Shalom U’veracha-Peace and blessings.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula, Congregation Beth Shalom 2010 W. Koch Street, Bozeman, MT 59718. Bethshalombozeman.org