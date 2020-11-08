Imagine a table (or a Zoom screen), around which one could meet people of a variety of religious faiths and practices. In our community, many would be coming from various Christian traditions. Some traditions trace their origins to the earliest years of Christianity, others are the products of the Reformation era, and still others were born in the religious fervor of 19th century America.
There would be Jews and Muslims, Sufis, Buddhists and Unitarian-Universalists. Imagine that this diverse group of people came together not to convert one another and not to argue over whose religion was superior, but to listen and learn from one another. And imagine that the relationships which formed enabled the group to coalesce around common aspirations and actions toward creating a more just, peaceful and healthy community.
Here’s the good news: This is not a fantasy or an idealistic flight of imagination. This is a description of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association, the GVIA.
In a time of extreme polarization, when people of different political persuasions are isolated from one another by their information silos, and where shouting slogans and tweeting hashtags are dominant means of discourse, the GVIA both models and leads our community in civility and respect for all persons. We are not a large organization. We are not in the headlines, and we have not gone viral on social media for our groundbreaking innovations.
It takes a long time for our interfaith community to come to consensus on issues of social concern. This year we sponsored the Faith, Science, and Climate Action conference. We also spoke out against anti-Semitism and for increased dignity and respect for Black lives. Believe me, those statements required many hours of discussion and revision. We are a diverse group, yet we are committed to finding common language for common concerns.
This past week the GVIA convened to discuss concern for post-election tension and the possibility of civil unrest. We prayed together, respectfully observing our varied ways of approaching the divine. We talked about what we could do to calm the anger and end the divisiveness. Our diverse spiritual paths share many common values, and we are united in seeking peaceful ways to resolve conflicts and build the unity which will serve the common good.
My own Christian faith tells me that our efforts, which seem small in the face of so much fractiousness and pain, are nonetheless meaningful. A poem written by Bishop Ken Untener and dedicated to the memory of Archbishop Oscar Romero, a 20th century martyr, reminds me, “We plant the seeds that one day will grow.” The poem concludes, “We are workers, not master builders, ministers, not messiahs. We are prophets of a future not our own.”
Surely there are more of us seeking peace than inciting violence! Surely our softened hearts can unite in doing justice, loving kindnes, and walking humbly with one another, guided by God!
For the sake of the world God loves, for the sake of those most vulnerable now, and for the sake of future generations, we of the GVIA unite in imagination and in action. And as the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice, we commit together to being among its “benders.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman, and current moderator of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association.