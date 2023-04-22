April is the month when the three Abrahamic faiths celebrate one of their most important religious events. Passover celebrated by the Jews commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt. Easter marks the sufferings and Resurrection of Jesus for the Christians, commemorating the prophecies of the Old Testament. In this month, 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide also completed observing the month of Ramadan the 9th month of the Islamic calendar.
It is indeed a pleasant coincidence that the followers of the three monotheistic religions Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, “the children of Abraham,” celebrated one of their most important religious occasions during the same month.
It is imperative in today’s world that we use our commonality in faiths as a criterion to engage with each other. We must not claim to be religious by stating that it is only us, and not others, who matter. We should appreciate that there is dignity in difference. Assimilation and respect for others who are different from us should be an integral part of our faith. If we worship God, but people around us are not safe from our words or actions, then our worship has failed. If we worship and commit injustice to others, if we worship and ignore the cries of the oppressed, if we worship and yet ignore the evils in our society, if we worship but neglect our neighbors, then we are not true worshipers.
Men and women of all faiths and no-faith must work together to stop aggression on the weak because our wellbeing depends on the wellbeing of everyone else in this ever-shrinking world. We must build bridges to break the vicious cycle of war, terrorism and hate. While the path may seem steep, we must keep climbing because that is the path towards God’s Grace. That is God’s prescribed way of establishing peace for all while we celebrate these important religious occasions.
For Muslims, Ramadan is a month of reflection, sharing, and giving. While fasting is strenuous, it also brings enormous joy and satisfaction to the faithful because they are forfeiting something that is easily available to them only for the pleasure of their Creator. The experience teaches them self-restraint, self-reflection and empathy towards the poor and needy. During Ramadan, Muslims get a taste of the pain of hunger that millions are enduring throughout the world year-round. It encourages us to show generosity toward those who do not have enough.
Ramadan is an opportunity to change our focus from trivial things to things that are most important for our life and society. While we deprive ourselves from bodily pleasures, we focus on spiritual gains and God consciousness by submitting to His commandments. One of the biggest gifts of fasting is to become more in-tune with God and develop good habits that will pervade through the rest of the year. Let us use the teachings of Ramadan, the month of reflection, the month of self-restraint, the month of kindness to start working for the betterment of our planet. We start with ourselves.
