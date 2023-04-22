Ruhul Amin
Buy Now

Ruhul Amin

 Kelly Gorham/ Montana State University

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

April is the month when the three Abrahamic faiths celebrate one of their most important religious events. Passover celebrated by the Jews commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt. Easter marks the sufferings and Resurrection of Jesus for the Christians, commemorating the prophecies of the Old Testament. In this month, 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide also completed observing the month of Ramadan the 9th month of the Islamic calendar.

It is indeed a pleasant coincidence that the followers of the three monotheistic religions Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, “the children of Abraham,” celebrated one of their most important religious occasions during the same month.

It is imperative in today’s world that we use our commonality in faiths as a criterion to engage with each other. We must not claim to be religious by stating that it is only us, and not others, who matter. We should appreciate that there is dignity in difference. Assimilation and respect for others who are different from us should be an integral part of our faith. If we worship God, but people around us are not safe from our words or actions, then our worship has failed. If we worship and commit injustice to others, if we worship and ignore the cries of the oppressed, if we worship and yet ignore the evils in our society, if we worship but neglect our neighbors, then we are not true worshipers.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you