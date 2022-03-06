With war raging in Eastern Europe, we come again to the sad reality that as human beings we have a stroke of violence in our hearts and in our society that lies dormant until we activate it for some purpose. Perhaps in these days of the cloud of war, we can examine our attitude toward violence and war.
Throughout scripture, Christ always preached against violence. He is the Prince of Peace, we are told, and the bringer of the peace of the Kingdom of God. Too often we start with the words of Vegetius, a 4th century Roman writer who said, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” Nations stockpile weapons and armament in levels beyond belief while depleting the economic base of their countries to the determent of those in need. But the Christian faith always leans in the direction of peace. Pope Paul VI said in 1965 at the United Nations, “…never again war”; and “If you want peace, work for justice.”
Catholic teaching on war says it comes about usually because of injustice, severe social, economies, political inequality, envy, distrust, and pride. We are witnessing the triumph of pride and arrogance over diplomacy and negotiations. It is a heartbreaking scenario for Ukraine. But perhaps amid this we can find some value in the situation. First, much of the world is united in condemnation of this action by Russia. The Ukrainian people are a model of strength and determination to fight for freedom. The president of Ukraine is an example of true leadership. Even the leaders of the Orthodox Churches of Russia and Ukraine are united in their denouncement of this war. (They are seldom in agreement with each other.)
Notwithstanding, none of these things have prevented or lessened the harsh reality of fighting and death and destruction in Ukraine. There is still a “failure of peace” as Pope Francis puts it. So perhaps we again must look at our own life and ask if we are at peace in our hearts. Are we at peace in our lives? And if not, what can I do to bring peace to myself and my surroundings.
This Sunday (March 6) is the first Sunday of Lent, in the Christian calendar. Lent is a time of introspection and reflection on our relationship with Christ. It is a time to mourn our sins and failings and work out a new strategy for following Christ. Perhaps our theme could be one of finding and addressing the things that cause anger, hatred, violence in our own heart. In this way, we might be able to help others move passed those emotions and begin a process for the elimination of violence in our lives, our country, and our world.
Without peace in our own hearts, peace in the world will remain elusive. God bless us all in these days of war and violence. God give us peace. Amen.
And remember Christ’s most spoken words, “Do not be afraid.”