One of my favorite stories from the Gospels involves a storm.

Jesus and his disciples are crossing the Sea of Galilee. They are moving from the Jewish side to the Gentile side, the side where they’re at home, to the side where they’re strangers, the side where life is familiar, to the side were it is new and different.

We’ve been in life situations like this. This is not just a story about the weather and a boat trip. It is a story about life. It’s a story about faith. It’s a story about fear.


Rev. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

