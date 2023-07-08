One of my favorite stories from the Gospels involves a storm.
Jesus and his disciples are crossing the Sea of Galilee. They are moving from the Jewish side to the Gentile side, the side where they’re at home, to the side where they’re strangers, the side where life is familiar, to the side were it is new and different.
We’ve been in life situations like this. This is not just a story about the weather and a boat trip. It is a story about life. It’s a story about faith. It’s a story about fear.
Sometimes the sea of life is rough. The wind is strong. The waves are high. The boat is taking on water and sinking. We all know what that’s like. Each of us could tell a storm story.
Storms happen. Regardless of when or how they arise, storms are about changing conditions. Life is overwhelming and out of control. Things don’t go our way. Circumstances seem too much for us to handle. Order gives way to chaos, and we’re sinking. The water is deep and the shore, a distant horizon.
In the midst of this particular storm Jesus seems, perhaps, absent and uncaring. He’s asleep. How can he sleep at a time like this? A sleeping Jesus is not what they want. Certainly not what we want.
He is in the same boat and the same storm as the disciples. He is surrounded by the same water as the disciples, blown by the same wind, beaten by the same waves. His response, however, is different. While disciples fret and worry, he sleeps. The disciples want busyness and activity. Jesus sleeps in peace and stillness.
His sleep reveals that the real threat is not the wind, waves, and water around us — the circumstances in which we find ourselves — but within us. The real storm, the more threatening storm is always the one that rages from within.
That interior storm is the one that blows us off course, beats against our faith, and threatens to drown us. Fear, vulnerability, and powerlessness blow within us. And, too often, fear is the shelter we seek. This is not helpful.
“Peace! Be still!” Jesus speaks to the wind and the sea. He isn’t changing the weather as much as inviting the disciples to change. He’s speaking to the wind and the waves within them. “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” he says.
Jesus’ words are more about us than the circumstances of our lives and the storms we meet. Faith does not eliminate the storms of our lives. Faith does not change the storm. It changes us. Faith does not take us around the storm but through it.
Faith allows us to see and know that Jesus is there with us. Faith is what allows us to be still, to be peaceful, in the midst of the storm. In every storm Jesus is present and his response is always the same, “Peace! Be still!”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.