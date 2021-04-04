The greatest and most important feast in the Christian calendar, Easter comes with the joy and splendor of Spring. Easter stands as the great celebration of new life and strength in the world and in our lives. As Kathleen Norris put it, “something wonderful is afoot.” As our Holy Scriptures put it, “Christ is risen, He is risen indeed.” Nothing is the same after Easter. The world is remade!
The “open tomb” is symbolic of the openness to new life that Christ calls us to in his resurrection. Are we as open to Christ and God in our world? Are be prepared to be surprised by God in everyday life? And perhaps most importantly, are we open to the things we don’t want to hear? Especially in this year, as we move toward a more normal living with the pandemic age, are we willing to rise and live differently?
Easter celebrates the rising of Christ from his tomb. Are we willing to abandon our tombs? Pope Francis said a few years ago, we should think about the tombs in our hearts. The places of darkness and corruption and shame. He reminded us that Christ called Lazarus from his tomb, with the words, “Come forth.” He suggests we “remove the tombstones” from our lives. Let us all come forth from the darkness, sadness and anxiety of the last year to the healing strength of Jesus. Enter into the gathering light and warmth of spring.
The Christian Church sings Alleluia throughout 50 days of celebration. It is the longest single, sustained period of rejoicing in the Liturgical calendar. The wisdom of past ages reminds us to celebrate the holy presence of God in our lives and in our world. May this season of spring and Easter be a time to renew ourselves in the waterfall of blessings from God.
It seems to me that we have a great opportunity in these days to relearn the art of relaxation. Even God rested on the seventh day to give us example of how we are to live. Take the time to relax. It may be with a good book, good music, good food, good exercise, or any other “good.” But the key to any of these things being “good,” is that we find time and space to quiet ourselves and listen to the wonders around us. Imagine for a moment, what it was like in the garden as the holy women came to anoint the body of Christ. The glory of the resurrection came in the silence of recognizing that Jesus was not in this place anymore. The angels clarified things by telling the women, “He is not here, he is Risen!”
This is a challenge to find Christ and renewal of life in the quiet. It is very difficult to find quiet these days, with the awe of Montana’s wilderness at our very doorstep, we can certainly find the quiet of nature to enhance our lives. Sit in that quiet and reflect on all the goodness that is in your life. That will renew you. Then take the challenge of the angles to seek Him in the world. We don’t hang around the tomb, we go out into the world and proclaim the message that, “Christ is risen, he is risen indeed!”
We need that energy in these days coming out of quarantine. Let’s find the goodness that is always there and may have gotten set aside in the last year. It will give us hope, strength and peace as we move forward in joy. Easter blessings to all.
Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman