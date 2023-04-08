Let the news come to you

“Something wondrous is afoot.” Christ is gone from his tomb. Are we willing to abandon our tombs? The “empty tomb” challenges us to be open to life, to Christ’s presence in our world and our lives. He is real and now! This is a surprise; a profound wonder: Christ is risen. Will we rise and live differently.

Many of us were privileged to know Father Stu Long (recent movie). He was a priest of the diocese of Helena, here in Montana. He came to know Christ in a profound way and totally changed his life for the better. Even as a priest, struck down by a debilitating neurological disease, Fr Stu continued to serve as a priest to his last days. He knew the risen Christ and his whole life changed. Let it be the same for us who know Christ.

We are called to live life boldly because of believing in the risen Christ. Called to the depths of God’s beauty, we are challenged to be inspired in the world. It is a redeemed world. We are called to the reserves of divine strength which gives us hope in the darkest hours. And we are called to a vision of God’s Kingdom here on earth that gives us the power of hope to continue to work for the betterment of our lives and the preservation of our world.


