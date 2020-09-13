Rabbi Nachman of Bratzlav taught: “The whole world is a narrow bridge. The main thing is not to be afraid.”
Jewish communities are welcoming the new year with the celebration of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year this coming weekend. Rosh Hashana celebrates the birthday of the world and offers life worthy insights to all of us.
Rabbi Nachman of Bratzlav lived in late 18{sup}th{/sup} century Eastern Europe, a difficult and frightening world. He buried four children, his house burnt to the ground, and, his wife died of tuberculosis, which ultimately took his life.
Despite severe hardship, Nachman professed that key to living life is to not be afraid, a worthy lesson for his days and ours. Upon consideration each of us can envision life being a very narrow bridge.
Coronavirus over shadows the myriad tensions of the current events of our world and impacts each human being. Additionally, our lives are rife with personal challenges as well.
Standing at the edge of that narrow bridge, fear draws our eyes downward to the chasm that lies below. Stay put, run back or move forward is our choice. At this time on the Jewish calendar when we celebrate Rosh Hashana-the Jewish New Year, we are awakened by the Shofar sound, the clarion call of the Ram’ horn. We decide how we will live our lives
The name for this season of Jewish Holy Days is the Days of Awe. Perhaps the designation as days of awe recognizes risk taking in embracing the future. We admit our faults and strive to do better. We commit to confronting and overcoming fear because addressing vulnerability develops strengths and, out of failure comes potential growth, possibility and success. Being hopeful for the future is the corollary of faith. Hope encourages us to dream and then to take the risks and do the work to make those dreams come true.
The very narrow bridge is symbolic of our world. The main thing is not to be limited by fear. Whatever challenges one faces in life, cross the bridge the passage ways of life.
My Rosh Hashana wish is that we not be afraid and do cross the narrow bridge before us. Let not fear allow us to give up missing opportunities to be our best for self and others.
Shana Tova. I pray we are blessed with a good new year.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves at Congregation Beth Shalom, 2010 W. Koch St., in Bozeman.