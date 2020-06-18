In a pandemic where intensive care beds and ventilators are in short supply, do some lives matter more than others?
In an economic crisis where food distribution is disrupted and there isn’t money to pay for what’s needed, do some lives matter more than others?
In a world where the color of a person’s skin influences access to quality education, economic opportunity, and health care, do some lives matter more than others?
We are living in a time of crisis which is making us ever more aware of the disparities people face every day. It troubles us to think of doctors having to choose between sick patients, yet we know that such choices are being made in emergency rooms as if on a battlefield. The rights of those who are poor, who have disabilities or who have underlying conditions need protection. We also know that there is enough food to feed the world’s population, but we allow economic forces to make the decision over who receives food and who doesn’t. And the persistent inequities in our world based on race tell us what we hate to admit—that in our society, some lives are deemed more valuable than others. People are not being treated as if all lives matter.
Jesus had an answer to this question. When he described in a parable how we will be judged at the end of the age, he talked about the “sheep” and the “goats.” The sheep are those who fed the hungry, clothed the naked, visited those who were sick and in prison, and in general, showed care for “the least of these.” The goats are those who ignored the needy—and thus failed to care for Christ himself. I believe that in this story Jesus is telling his followers that all lives matter, and especially the lives of those who are poor, vulnerable, and less valued by the world.
In this crisis hour, those who are most vulnerable to a deadly disease deserve an increased amount of protection. They are the “least of these.” Likewise, those on the bottom of the economic ladder in our world are the “least of these,” and love demands justice for the poor. Those whose full humanity is denied by ingrained systems of power and oppression are the “least of these” in our society. For as long as we persist in classifying people by skin color and ranking some as more important than others, it will be necessary to affirm that black and brown lives matter. This is the logic of the kingdom (or “kin-dom”) of God. If the world devalues folks, God multiplies their value.
Martin Luther King, Jr., often referred to this vision as the Beloved Community, an attainable society based on selfless love for one another and justice for all, so that the basic needs of every person are met. Surely we can do better than we are doing now!
Because all our lives matter, let’s come together to elevate the lives of our most endangered kin.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. She was recently elected moderator of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association.