One, two, three, four… thirty-three… forty-nine. We are counting. Between Passover and the Jewish holiday of Shavu’ot lie exactly seven weeks, that is forty-nine days (and that might sound familiar to
For some of us, like me, the act of counting is not very intuitive. For others, counting is a very calming and structuring exercise. One, two, three… there is great predictability and clarity in numbers.
Counting from Passover to Shavu’ot is, of course, rooted in an agricultural calendar that counted the days of the grain harvest, from barely to wheat in ancient Israel. Those seven weeks were the most crucial weeks of the yearly harvest, determining whether the following winter and year would be a good or a bad year; a year of blessing or a year of curse, a year of saturation or a year of hunger, a year of life — or a year of death.
Today, Jews worldwide are counting together. Few of them are thinking about crop and harvest. Many are counting as a spiritual practice: they meditate on 49 different aspects of their lives, their practices, or God. They might do 49 different little or large exercises. They might use the time of the so-called “Omer Counting” as a time of spiritual cleansing — or they might do other things that their rabbis have no idea about!
Living in Montana, I realized that this period of counting has taken up a new meaning for me. Roughly between April and May, we are witnessing the change of three seasons: winter, mud season, and summer. We witness the snow melting, the mountains changing color, the creeks rising, the leaves returning. Temperatures are dancing a strange and wild dance. The agricultural year really just seems to begin but it brings with it the same amounts of excitements, hopes, and fears at it did thousands of years ago. Change is happening right in front of us.
As a congregational rabbi, I have learned to anticipate this part of the year with a certain amount of alertness. It seems counterintuitive, given our common associations with spring as a time of joy and rejuvenation, but spring in the lives of the people surrounding me often brings up a period of fragile upheaval—brought about by impeding life changes in the summer, like moves or work related changes, or by tragedies of the immediate past like the death of a family member or friend. Maybe it is just the realization that what has been good enough over the course of the winter months does now, in the light of a stronger sun, seem to need some fixing and changing, and maybe even ending.
So, we are counting. One, two, three. Counting out of the cold and into summer. Counting out of skiing into hiking. Counting out of the apples of last years into the cherries. Counting toward the end of the school year. Counting toward summer vacation. Counting toward the first day at the pool. Counting.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.