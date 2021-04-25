There is a curious Jewish custom of counting the days between the Jewish Holidays of Passover and Shavuot (Pentecost), the respective celebrations of freedom (from bondage) and revelation (of the Bible). This seven week, 49 day, period is referred to as “the Omer,” in reference to its Biblical agricultural origins. While Passover celebrates the initial liberation of the Jewish people from Egyptian slavery, Shavuot highlights the process of liberation, when the Jews developed their own laws establishing a just society. Counting up each day to Shavuot reminds us of this process of moving from a slave mentality to liberated perspective essentially merging freedom and responsibility.
The Torah, Old Testament, connects Passover and Shavuot, to the seasons and their particular crops specifically an Omer, a measure of grain. Generations later, the Rabbis, added another dimension, a historical meaning, to the Omer counting, by linking the Exodus from Egypt to the giving of Torah at Mt. Sinai.
The 16th Century mystics elaborated on “counting the Omer” as a period of inner exploration as a pathway for greater spiritual depth in preparation for receiving the Torah anew. Each of the seven weeks has become associated with a particular spiritual quality, middah, as a way to experience deeper connection in our lives, and express more goodness towards others. The positive values we highlight are love, respect, compassion, efficiency, beauty, loyalty and leadership. We tally the days, realizing what counts most, evaluating and improving ourselves.
Let me ask you, can we find contemporary meaning in implementing the ancient Jewish ritual of counting the Omer? Yes! Counting our days and filling them with what matters is fundamental to a fulfilling life. Today, each of us, individually and societally, is asking what counts in our days and what matters in our lives. We witness the fragility of life and are taking our society to task, demanding justice towards our fellow human being.
Let’s number our days and fill them with meaning, kindness, respect, integrity and worthy causes. The day is best lived that takes us to a better place of eternal purpose. Baruch Atah: Blessed is the source of life who enables us to count our days meaningfully. Today is the 28th day of the Omer.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula, Congregation Beth Shalom 2010 W. Koch Street, Bozeman, MT 59718. Rabbinic Advisor, Montana State University System. Rabbimarkkula@gmail.com