The Counting of the Omer is a seven-week window of time between the holiday of Passover and the Holiday of Shavuot (Pentecost). Jewish custom is to recite a blessing initiating the enumeration of each of the 49 days, detailing the number of weeks and days. “Praised is the Source of of All who commands us to count the days of the Omer.” Today, Sunday, May 17, is the 38th day of the Omer, five weeks and three days. Each day counts and what we do with our time matters.
This ancient and contemporary practice of numbering our days meaningfully, filling them with blessing, is a worthy approach to life.
Initially, the counting of days was to connect harvest seasons. The 49 days of the Omer, (a measure of grain), also came to bookend the representation of two parts of the Jewish journey: the physical redemption from slavery on Passover to the liberation of spiritual revelation, greater awareness, and the giving of the Ten Commandments on Shavuot. The Jewish calendar thus offers us a 49-day window of time to view, gain perspective and know what counts most.
Jewish mystics add another layer of meaning to the counting of the Omer, assigning values and attributes to each day. For example, on the 26th day of the counting period, we are invited to consider the quality of yielding to others. When is it appropriate to hold firm, and when to yield to the perspective of another? It is the day to debate the benefits of stubbornness versus flexibility, of strictness or malleability, and the way relationships respond to our choices. Or, on another day, we are encouraged to consider the attribute of love.
We hope that our “sheltering in place” days count for something, that our blanket of time being in each other’s company, helping one another, connecting, reading, watching and learning will lead to reinvigorated relationships, new conversations and renewed intimacy.
Interestingly, during the Talmudic era (1st century Common Era) a horrible plague overtook the renowned Rabbinic sage Rabbi Akiva’s academy. Thousands of students tragically died. However, on the 33rd day of the counting of the Omer, tradition has it, that the plague ended. Till this day, Jews recall the end of the plague with celebrations.
Perhaps, all of us who have been shut in, unable to do what we are accustomed, can appreciate this historical memory and the celebration that must have marked the end of the plague. With faith, hope, and responsible behavior, we will celebrate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, let’s make sure that as we count our days we do what matters: be kind. Show respect, care and regard for all people and our precious planet. Count yourself as worthy, seeing blessing before you and making blessing happen each day. Truthfully, that is the clearest way to experience Godliness in our homes, community and world.
Let’s keep counting what matters!
Shalom U’veracha-peace and blessings.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula is at Congregation Beth Shalom, 2010 W. Koch St., in Bozeman.