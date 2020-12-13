As I approach this Christmas season – one that comes after months of struggle, adjustments, heartbreak and sacrifices, all of which may continue for months to come – my thoughts are with some recent guidance from the president of my church, Russel M. Nelson, a man members of my faith believe is a prophet of God. It is my hope that, regardless of your faith background, his message of hope, gratitude and service brings you some peace and comfort this holiday season.
In mid-November, he delivered a special message in hopes of offering some relief to our global community. In his remarks, he noted that along with the current pandemic, “many ills plague our world, including hate, civil unrest, racism, violence, dishonesty and lack of civility.” He continued, explaining that while scientists and researchers are working tirelessly to find an effective vaccine for the current worldwide pandemic, the remedy for the spiritual woes we face is already available to all. That remedy is the healing power of gratitude.
He pointed listeners to the book of Psalms, which is filled with admonitions to express gratitude. He also noted that “Jesus Christ frequently expressed gratitude. Before raising Lazarus from the dead, before miraculously multiplying loaves and fishes, and before passing the cup to his disciples at the last supper, the savior prayed and gave thanks to God. No wonder the Apostle Paul later declared, ‘In everything give thanks,’ (1 Thessalonians 5:18).”
Critics might argue that simply expressing gratitude cannot truly resolve our problems or keep us from suffering. Even though critics may not see gratitude as the answer to all of our problems, the perspective offered by President Nelson still serves as a valuable lesson on how to endure hardship now and in the future. He states, “I have concluded that counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems. No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription… It provides us with a greater perspective on the very purpose and joy of life.”
President Nelson asked members of my faith to turn to social media and offer thanks for blessings in their lives, and asked those remarks to use the hashtag #GiveThanks, in hopes of flooding our online communities with recognition of blessings, and messages of hope and love. I was impressed to see the significant effect that this online campaign had on the tone of my social media feed, and consequently, the tone of my inner dialogue. I would encourage our community to make a similar effort. Try to spend the next few weeks offering daily thoughts or expressions of thanks for the things that are currently blessing your lives.
In addition to President Nelson’s most recent #GiveThanks challenge, over the last several years, members of my faith have participated in a new, spiritual tradition during the month of December called “Light the World.” This initiative encourages participants to look for opportunities to spread the light of Christ during the Christmas season through service. As is typical, the 2020 initiative offers a daily calendar of service ideas, most of which have been curated with our current circumstances in mind, and can be done safely from home.
For those interested in learning more about this tradition, please visit LighttheWorld.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rachel Allen is the communication director for the Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bozeman.