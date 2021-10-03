Considering the many wonders that surround us By Father Leo Proxell Religion columnist Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We live in a world so fast paced, we seldom get the opportunity to stop and consider the wonders around us. In the age of pandemic, we are so distracted with all the tension and turmoil, we fail to see what is right in front of us. These days we are facing the beauty of the fall season. Right in front of us is the wonder and beauty of creation, made by God who loves us beyond our wildest imaginations. Yet, at times, we miss the adventure and the joy of it all.In many ways, fall is my favorite season.Autumn invites us to slow down, relax and gather our blessings. We are given the time to take stock of what we have and be both grateful and content with the abundance of God’s grace and goodness to us. Our culture doesn’t seem to have time to contemplate peace and so we rush around trying to invite a fragile and temporary pause, thinking it is the “peace” we are looking for. But it seldom lasts. What we need to find is a delight in the abundance of nature and so find the source of true life, that is God. The Lord is always reaching out to us and calling us to rejoice with him. Christ, in our Christian Tradition, “pours out” his fullness to allow us to come to “full stature,” as the image and likeness of God. But if we do not take the time to reflect on this and rest ourselves in the calm of nature, we won’t find it in endless work and busyness. Last week I hiked to the “M” in the Bridgers. What a wonderful day. The “Big Sky” of Montana was vibrant, the Madison, Bridger, and Tobacco Roots were clear and the trail hosted many people of all ages, enjoying the great outdoors. This is a way to reflect on and contemplate all that we have. It is a chance to ask yourself, “Are you content? Are you filled with joy? And if not, what can I do about it!Here are a few suggestions for finding contentment.1) Slow down. As I age, I am finding the pleasure of doing things at a slower pace. There is a satisfaction of experiencing the whole reality of an event at a reduced speed. You see more, and experience more. It’s a great feeling. God calls us to that same experience. It is called the Holy Spirit. You know, God is never in a hurry. He has all the time in the world! 2) Take stock of what you have received and what you have given. Calm yourself in the abundance of God’s grace. It is enough.3) Share your bounty with others in word and joy. Laugh with someone. Visit friends. Do not be afraid.4) Appreciate quiet time and try to extend it in your own heart and mind.5) Always turn these experiences into prayer by finding the presence of God in each of them. When you slow down, you can see God much easier.6) Delight in all the good you can see. That alone could keep any of us focused for a very long time. God is good and showers us with that goodness. Be a blessing to others. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joy Autumn Blessing Worship Christianity Theology Beauty Wonder All The Time In The World Chance Recommended for you Latest Local Business briefs for Oct. 3, 2021 1 hr ago People in business for Oct. 3, 2021 1 hr ago Students, Sunday, October 3, 2021 1 hr ago Prep roundup: Local soccer, volleyball teams enjoy success 5 hrs ago