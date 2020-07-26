As I suspect many of you have, I have spent quite a bit of time over the past several months examining my feelings on several social issues. That examination has been exhausting at times, often finding myself conflicted between two imperfect options. Frequently, that exhaustion leads to no decision being made. I have heard the term “decision fatigue” more and more often, which suggests I’m not alone in this regard.
When faced with a question of significance, my faith tradition, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, like many others, teaches me to turn to God for answers. In the first book of Corinthians in the Bible, it is explained that only the spirit of God can teach the things of God. Chapter 2, verse 11 reads: “For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? Even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.”
We are taught that each of us is capable of personal revelation, and that God will help us navigate complicated life questions. I must admit that, perhaps because of the physical separation from my congregation and faith leaders, remembering to turn to him for answers has been challenging lately.
However, I was reminded this week of the importance and value of finding moments of peace, wherever possible, for reflection and communication with the holy spirit, particularly when looking for answers to life’s questions. One of the leaders of my faith, Elder M. Russell Ballard, shared an experience online, in which he received an answer to a prayer. Through this experience, he explained, “You cannot connect with heaven in a mass of clutter. You have to find those quiet moments in your life, when you can contemplate the things of the spirit. In my experience, that’s when I get impressions, that’s when I get a thought.” This advice resonated with me.
As I have looked for the “right” decisions in my life, I have often looked for answers through conversations with friends and family, or turned to “experts” online who often have conflicting opinions on the best course of action. Rarely do you hear the suggestion that we should turn off the noise, and commune with God. Elder Ballard encouraged us to remember that it is a privilege for us to be able to “hear him,” and that it is worth the extra effort to find quiet moments where communication with him is possible.
After you have gathered the varied information the world has to offer, I suggest taking quiet time to allow the spirit – in whatever form you believe, to speak to your heart and offer answers from a perspective that no other earthly individual can.
Whether that quiet comes during a run or bike ride, a few minutes of meditation before bed, a retreat to the mountains, or even a few minutes alone in your car, I believe we will all benefit from freeing ourselves from the unending distractions in our society. So, as you strive to process the questions of the day, consider signing off of social media, turning off the TV, your audio book, podcast, or the radio, and take some quiet time to pray, meditate, whatever you can do to clear your mind and allow the voice of God to speak to you.
Rachel Allen is communication director for the Bozeman Montana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.