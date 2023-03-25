Jesus says, “Come unto me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” It’s a beautiful sentiment — so many of us do indeed long for rest. But he also says, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me.”
Perhaps, the only way to find true rest is to take on the yoke of Christ, to enter into the work needed to bring true rest to all God’s children. It is to say to those who are experiencing the great hardships and injustices of life, those who are in need, those whose heart and spirit is broken — you are dearly loved. Answering this call gives us purpose.
If you are like me, one of life’s great burdens, one of those things that makes me weary, is inaction. Like being lost at sea with no land in sight. If I’m not engaged in life-changing action, my heart is heavy.
In coming to Jesus, in taking his yoke upon me, I become engaged as I take up his call in my life. In this way my burden is lifted and I am no longer weary. The weariness of inaction is gone. Yet another paradox of our faith — to work is to find rest.
Too often, we see Jesus’ words as a “warm and fuzzy” teaching, that being in relationship with him means rest, comfort and ease. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Jesus said that if someone wants to be his disciple, they must take up their cross and follow him. Carrying a cross is not comfortable and easy. But it provides a holy and righteous purpose in our lives. It provides direction. It provides meaning. And, this is freeing. The chains of inaction are removed. We are set free to build upon all that God has given us.
What opportunities has life given you — opportunities to represent Christ in other people’s lives? Maybe your neighbor is an elderly widow who fights the depths of loneliness every day of her life. A visit from you could be medicine for her soul.
What about the couple who lost a child before its birth, the woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the gay teenager who has been disowned by his parents, the soldier who has lost a leg, the mentally ill homeless woman who is living in her car at Walmart, the college student who has lost his faith, the couple whose marriage has ended.
The love of Christ can carry burdens, give rest, restore lives. Pick up your cross and follow him.
Hear his words. “Come unto me.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.