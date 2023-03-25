Let the news come to you

Jesus says, “Come unto me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” It’s a beautiful sentiment — so many of us do indeed long for rest. But he also says, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me.”

Perhaps, the only way to find true rest is to take on the yoke of Christ, to enter into the work needed to bring true rest to all God’s children. It is to say to those who are experiencing the great hardships and injustices of life, those who are in need, those whose heart and spirit is broken — you are dearly loved. Answering this call gives us purpose.

If you are like me, one of life’s great burdens, one of those things that makes me weary, is inaction. Like being lost at sea with no land in sight. If I’m not engaged in life-changing action, my heart is heavy.


Rev. Dr. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

