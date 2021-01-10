In the liturgical churches, the Christmas season celebrates the manifestation of Jesus to the whole world. To celebrate that, we add the feasts of Epiphany (the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles in the persons of the Three Wise Men), and the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (as the manifestation of the Christ, our Savior, to everyone. Today is the Feast of the Lord’s Baptism. Of course, this is not celebrating that Jesus needed to be washed of original sin. He is God and has no sin. This baptism is the anointing of Jesus as the “beloved” Son of God to now start His mission to save the world.
For the Catholic Christian community, it is a time to remember the season of Christmas and what we have learned and experienced together. To “remember” is a very sacred action in Biblical terms. It is how we bring that reality of our remembrance into the lived experience of our lives.
So, in remembering Christmas as more than an event of 2000 years ago, what can we bring forward for the entire year?
The season is a time of waiting. It is a time to practice our patience with one another and ourselves; to use a bit of compassion and care, reaching past our own needs and possible selfish actions. A time to relax.
Christmas is about preparation: We are always called to look to the future and get ready to act in a responsible and moral fashion. It is a time to refocus what is important and act on that.
During Christmas, we learn to celebrate, to live in joy. The warmth of love and commitment can again be renewed as we recognize our dependence on one another,
The season is a time to slow down. I know this one is hard. There is so much to do in the run-up to Christmas Day, but maybe find a few minutes a day to sit and reflect on all we can be grateful for in our lives. That is the real spiritual action of our lives in all circumstances. Be thankful.
It can be a time to practice silence. Again, not easy in the frenetic world we inhabit. But to stop all the noise is not just a fun thing to do, it is a necessary human practice if we are to survive in this world. Take the time to stop and listen.
The season always calls us to kindness. We reach out to help those less fortunate than ourselves and look to the larger picture, beyond our own sphere of friends. This can be more important than ever in the time of a pandemic.
This is a short list for how we can live the rest of the year. Try living your life with waiting, preparation, celebration, slowing down, a bit of silence, and lots of kindness. The presence of Christ that we Christians celebrate in this short season at the end of the calendar year, gives us the tools to celebrate the new year with courage, faith, trust and joy. As we experience the coming of the light more and more as we move to Spring, let us “remember” the coming of the Light of the World every day in our lives.
Father Leo Proxell is the pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.