Every summer, at the peak of the annual heatwave, Jews all around the world mourn the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem. We fast for 25 hours from food and drink. We sit barefoot on the floors of our synagogues, holding candles, reciting the Book of Lamentations. We mourn the Temple as if it had been destroyed yesterday; when, indeed, it was destroyed for the last time in 70 CE. We mourn because we remember, but also because we want to remember, and because this way, we learn how express mourning.
Every winter, around the darkest and coldest time of the year, Jews all around the world celebrate the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem. We light candles, more and more candles over the eight days of the festival; we eat the fattest and sweetest food our ancestors had learned to prepare wherever they were living; we sing more songs than there have been songs composed for any other Jewish holiday; and we play silly and sweet games with children and friends. We celebrate the re-dedication of the Temple in the year 135 BCE — the same Temple that was destroyed a little more than 200 years later. We call this festival Chanukah. We celebrate with food, music, games, light, and family to brighten dark nights, and to learn how to create joy in dark times.
What is this, might we ask. Why are we celebrating the re-dedication of something that was destroyed later? The answer might be that the reality of the Temple in Jerusalem and its history and presence — a place that knows no peace in our days — are not the very reason, but merely the backdrop of our mourning and celebrations. Because the fact is, that we, as a people, can look at any given time in our history, to find reasons to celebrate, as well as reasons to mourn. There has not been a single chapter on our history books, that is not marked by tragedy — but at the same time, also tells stories of survival, immense heroism, and deep wisdom.
We, as a people, chose to remember both: The dark and the light. The joy and the pain. The hope and the setbacks. We set times for both modes. We created customs and composed music to remember both. We hold and honor both. We literally celebrate and mourn the exact same place, but we do so at different times.
I often think that we, as individuals, face a similar task in our lives: We need to learn to remember both the tragedies and the celebrations in our lives. We need to create times and ways to remember and express both. We need to find ways to share our memories with others. We need to hold both our dark sides and or light sides in order to be fully responsible human beings. We need to learn to make space for brokenness in the middle of wholeness; and, in the middle of darkness, to make space for the light.
