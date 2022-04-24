Holy Easter, Blessing Pasch, it is the season of Joy and rejoicing! In the Christian tradition Easter is a time of great celebration. In the Catholic Tradition we extend the festivities for 50 days to experience how important the celebration of the Risen Christ is for us. This Sunday is called Divine Mercy Sunday and commemorates the reality of God’s mercy to us in Christ. He died on the cross for us and we have gained, through His action, mercy and redemption. It is a wonderful thing to celebrate and experience the mercy of God. That mercy is always present and available for us, but we have to open the doors of our hearts to receive it. It is like the tomb after the resurrection. It is an “open tomb.”
So this wondrous season of Easter is a time to reflect on our openness to the love of God in our world. In these days of turmoil everywhere from Eastern Europe to the violence in our streets and culture, we may have a difficult time finding the love of God, but we can rest assured His mercy and love is there. Seek it in the daily growth of light and warmth as spring slowly blossoms in the land. Notice it in the greening of the trees and the grass. Find it in the daily kindness you extend to others. Rejoice in the spring rains that bring new life to our lives and our planet. With all the troubles of our times, there is still so much to give thanks for. God is always present in our world, sustaining its beauty and calling us to live that beauty with grace and strength.
The gospel event of this Sunday is the appearance of Jesus to the apostles on Easter evening and the following Sunday (today). The doors are locked. There is much fear and darkness. And yet, Christ “came and stood in their midst.” (Jn 20/20) What an experience! Let us remember that Christ likewise comes to stand in our midst in the middle of darkness and fear. He is the one who shatters the darkness with light; the one who destroys our fears. He is the one who offers mercy to us all the time. But like Thomas, we put up barriers to God’s mercy.
But the gospel goes on to relate the events of the next Sunday (today) as a time for the Holy Spirit to move Thomas (and us) to see the Risen Christ in one another and receive the revelation that Jesus is “my Lord and my God.” What a profound statement. May each of us have that same surprising experience of the present of mercy and compassion in this beautiful season of Easter. Something is afoot in our world these days. The risen Christ has been unleashed in the world, and nothing will ever be the same. Looking forward to a “new normal,” as the Christ transforms the world. Blessed Easter!