Shalom Bozeman,
Next week, Jewish communities around the world celebrate the festival of Purim, a Jewish holiday with a woman hero: Esther.
The Jewish people endured hateful attacks by one of the world’s most roasted villains, Haman (King Ahasverus’s treacherous advisor and an evil Persian Empire official), who plotted to kill all the Jews. Through Queen Esther’s ingenuity and execution of a brilliant strategy, Haman ensnared himself in a trap meant to destroy the Jews.
The story appears in the Biblical Scroll of Esther. A couple of thousand years later, in the midst of a devastating year, we recall this experience and celebrate survival, a female heroine, and the endurance of the Jewish people. We project this celebration more globally and support oppressed groups.
In light of the upcoming national commemoration of Presidents Day, I take note of leadership in the Purim narrative, which included an inept king, an evil henchman, an insightful consultant and most of all, an enlightened Queen. Leaders make a difference. We appreciate wise, caring, dedicated and diligent presidents here in the United States.
On this Presidents Day, we honor and thank our presidential leaders who hear the call to serve our nation. In the spirit of Queen Esther, a leader who stood up, spoke out, and made a difference to help her people and nation, we pray that our current president serves with integrity, wisdom and compassion.
Purim is a holiday to rejoice surviving and thriving. In that spirit, let’s celebrate and thank our leaders who consider what is best for our communities and raise the bar on respect and care among all citizens. Working together, abiding by valuing our fellow human being, we can indeed establish better communities and societies.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula, Congregation Beth Shalom 2010 W. Koch Street, Bozeman, MT 59718. Bethshalombozeman.org