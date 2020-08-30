There aren’t a lot of happy people these days.
I’ve heard myself voicing this statement of the obvious a number of times lately, and it invariably generates, not laughter, but a sound like it. Relief that someone else has noticed? Acknowledgment that the tension in the air is palpable?
There aren’t a lot of happy people, and the reasons are understandable. Disruptions. Worry. Fear. Anger. Disagreements with friends and neighbors, and especially with those making decisions which cause more disruptions, worry, fear and anger. The exposure of racial inequities, the impact of economic inequities, and sorrow that those who typically suffer the most are once again, suffering disproportionately. The gray cloud of wildfire smoke obscuring our mountains and blue sky is both a symbol of our unhappiness and a reminder of even greater misery elsewhere.
Some of our unhappiness comes from disappointment. The virus is not going away quickly. We aren’t going back to “normal” any time soon. We thought this was a temporary situation which we’d get through by baking bread, watching Netflix, and enjoying quality time with our families. But those activities, as meaningful as they might be, are not enough to stave off the dread of long-term unemployment, extended isolation, and the challenges of caring for our families when other supports are suspended. We need deeper answers to these real questions. How will we get through this?
This is a time for lament. Lament is a spiritual practice of voicing our discontent and expecting, even demanding, a response from God. It is not the same as whining. It is not the same as blaming, though at times it may resemble both of these. Rather, the catharsis of lament unites us with God’s Christ-like purposes in the world. Through lament, we join God in grieving, in finding hope, and in redeeming the world God loves. We become God’s partners in recreating the world.
So to learn how to lament, we turn to portions of scripture that may have made us uncomfortable in the past—the rich literature of lament—to learn how our forebears made it through difficult times. Start with “How long, O God?”, a question asked 14 times in the Psalms, reflecting the many times God asked the same question of his people gone astray. Weep with Jesus at the tomb of Lazarus, lament with him over the city of Jerusalem, and cry out the grief of abandonment Jesus experienced on the cross. Groan with the creation, as Paul suggests in the letter to the Romans, as labor gives life to the new creation and to hope. Our faith equips us to endure suffering, through which new life is born.
Will we find happiness this way? No promises. Will all the sources of our discontent disappear? Not likely. But will we gain strength and courage to be our best selves, the persons God made us to be, agents of healing and hope in a broken world? Yes, this I believe.
And we’ll have enough joy to sustain some real laughter. We will get through this.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.