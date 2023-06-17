Next week, 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide will celebrate their second annual festival known as Eid-ul-Adha. This event coincides with the annual pilgrimage for Muslims called Hajj that takes place during the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is obligatory for those who can afford it financially and physically. During Hajj, more than 3 million Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and its surrounding areas to perform the Hajj rites. These two events are based on the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham. In the Quran, God refers to Islam as (in Arabic), “Millata Abeekuum Ibrahim” — the religion of your father Abraham [Quran 22:78].
The followers of the three monotheistic religions Judaism, Christianity and Islam call themselves “the children of Abraham.” Islamic scriptures state that Prophet Abraham was born in Babylon, Iraq. However, due to the consistent opposition and persecution from the nonbelievers, he had to immigrate to different lands. When life became intolerable in Babylon, he immigrated to Harran, Turkey. From Harran, he was forced to immigrate to Sham which constitutes current day Syria, Jordan, and Palestine. From Sham, he immigrated to Egypt. From there he immigrated back to Sham and eventually died in Hebron, in current day West Bank, Palestine. In between, he made several trips to Mecca, Saudi Arabia and built the first house of worship in the world which the Muslims call the Kaaba, the black cubical in the center of the current day grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Prophet Abraham literally was a refugee, moving from place to place, while upholding the message of not to be subservient to anyone other than God, and thereby changed the history of this world forever.
Hajj teaches the believers to learn from the trials of Prophet Abraham the spirit of love, devotion, sacrifice, patience, mercy, harmony, unity, purity, humility, equality, and peace. Peaceful coexistence does not always require agreement, acceptance, affirmation, promotion, or celebration of all aspects of our diverse society. It provides us with the right to express our beliefs while recognizing our constitutional right to live alongside those whose beliefs differ from ours. It provides the opportunity to purge hatred, rejuvenate spirituality, and develop a closer relationship with God.