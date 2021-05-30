Hashkivenu: An Evening Prayer
God, let us lie down in peace in the evening, and raise us up in the morning, our guardian, to life renewed. Spread over us the shelter of peace. Guide us with good counsel; for your name’s sake, be our help. Shield and shelter us beneath the shadow of your wings. Defend each person against enemies, illness, war, famine and sorrow. Distance us from wrongdoing. For you, God, watch over us and deliver us. For you are the source of grace and mercy. Guard our going and coming, to life and peace, always.
Prayer (in Hebrew, Tefillah) is central in Judaism. It serves as a parallel language to living life. To engage in prayer is to reflect, contemplate, and engage emotionally in ways that we might otherwise avoid in our daily hubbub.
The structure of our contemporary Jewish prayer book traces its origins to the 9th century. In every generation since, it has evolved, with new insertions accompanying the classic Biblical and ancient-composed texts. The Hashkivenu prayer, composed by the 4th-century Talmudic Rabbis, is recited daily in the evening. The prayer envisions God as a guide and shelter during the long night ahead and expresses gratitude to God for watching over us in challenging and dark times.
Hashkiveinu gives voice to our doubts and fears as we yearn for protection and hope at the frightening crossroads between wakefulness and sleep, and between life and death. The prayer attends to one of our most basic human instincts: fear of our own vulnerability. Thus, we recite this prayer personally upon getting into bed and communally at evening synagogue services. Like all Jewish prayers, Hashkiveinu weaves together theological, historical, and practical strands that raise awareness, give our lives greater direction and purpose, and express our innermost longings and intimate concerns.
This is my final Chronicle religion article as Beth Shalom’s Rabbi. As I approach my own crossroads between this rabbinic position and my next, I recite my own Hashkivenu plea to God to watch over me at this juncture of vulnerability.
I thank my colleagues and friends of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association and the local Jewish community. I will continue serving Jewish communities around Montana, sharing Jewish wisdom and customs, eliminating barriers, and revealing what we share as human beings. Thank you for reading and responding. Please look for future writings.
Please, God, watch over each human being, granting them serenity of spirit in darkness and the blessing of many tomorrows.
Blessed is our world which offers beauty and life.
Blessed are we filled with the gift of breath and soul.
Blessed are the ones from whom we learn and those we teach.
Blessed is each person in uniqueness and divinity.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves at Congregation Beth Shalom. He is also a rabbinic adviser at the Montana State University System.