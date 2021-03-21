Shalom Bozeman,
Jews around the world will begin celebrating the springtime, week-long festival of Passover this coming Saturday evening.
One of the foundational moments of Jewish legacy pops to the forefront on Passover, when we recall our ancestors’ miraculous Exodus from ancient-Egyptian bondage. The notion that humanity can evolve from the harrowing ills of slavery and narrowness to a more just society is a story that should empower and motivate us to bring contemporary transformations to fruition in our own society. Central to the Passover observance is the Seder, the holiday meal with its detailed rituals, during which we tell the story of the Exodus, the ensuing struggles of liberation, and the parallel journeys of our lives. We read and sing from the text called The Haggadah (The Telling). This year, in particular, I consider the following Haggadah verse: Each of us should see ourselves as having come forth from Egyptian bondage.
This year, especially, we all must see ourselves on a redemptive journey toward a path of tikkun olam (making the world a better place) and reconciling past wrongs. Recalling and identifying with liberation experiences inspire our evolving personal and professional lives.
We usually gather in person with extended family, friends, and the greater community. Yet again on this Passover, as in 2020, we are limited by COVID-19 restrictions. Soon, though, we will be liberated from this modern plague and rejoice in the freedoms of gathering and sharing company in person.
This year, Congregation Beth Shalom, our center of Jewish life, will host a Zoom Seder experience Sunday, March 28th, at 5:00 p.m., and all are welcome.
May each person be blessed with the miracle of freedom from what limits us and holds us back from the fullness of life, of loving one’s neighbor, of seeing goodness and of expansive hope in the journey of life. I extend to you, your families and our Gallatin Valley community my blessings for a meaningful and joyous Passover.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves at Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.