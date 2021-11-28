Between light and darkness By Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz Religion columnist Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Where can I go from Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your presence? If I go up to the heavens, You are there; if I make my bed in the depths, You are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there Your hand will guide me, Your right hand will hold me fast. If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” even the darkness will not be dark to You; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to You. (Psalm 139:7-12)Chanukah, the Jewish festival of light, is early this year. It begins on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 5. As the Jewish months do not always perfectly align with the Gregorian calendar, this year’s Chanukah is much closer to Thanksgiving than to Christmas.On each evening of those eight consecutive nights, Jews light their Chanukah candles, one after the other, each evening one more. The practice of lighting those candles is old; it is mentioned in the Talmud (edited in the 7th century) where two rabbis, Rabbi Shammai and Rabbi Hillel, were discussing whether we should light one candle more or less on each of the nights. In the end, Rabbi Hillel won the case, and it is in his name that we increase and not decrease the light and joy on each of the Chanukah nights. The practice of increasing light and joy for eight days has become a spiritual practice to many Jews. Interestingly, we focus on the metaphor of light right as we are heading into the darkest and coldest month of the Jewish calendar, a month that is marked not only by short days and cold weather, but also by a fast day commemorating the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem.What does it mean to increase light and joy right on the cusp of darkness? You may look at the practice in two ways:- We, as humans, make sure that we do not enter a time of darkness empty-handed. We fill our (spiritual) pockets with candlelight, sweet foods, and the faces of our loved ones before we head into winter. - However, the practice also reminds us of the fact that there is no absolute darkness on this planet. Sparks of light are to be found everywhere and even in the midst of night and winter. It might just be a matter of us looking for them.Jewish mystics arrived at the same conclusions:- On the one hand, they teach that each of us is similar to a candle. The more we work on ourselves, the brighter our light shines in the world.- On the other hand, they teach that light cannot exist without darkness, and that God created them as one unit. Each one of us holds both; and so does the world surrounding us. To accept this unity, and to see both the light in the darkness and the darkness in the light is one of the many spiritual tasks the rabbis have put in front of us.Happy Chanukah!Join us for a Chanukah Candle Lighting at the Bozeman Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 4:30 p.m. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz, PhD, is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chanukah Hillel Candle Rabbi Judaism Worship Darkness Joy Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 28, 2021 1 hr ago Business briefs for Nov. 28, 2021 1 hr ago Montana State University engineering team tests new geothermal system 1 hr ago Montana State women beat Cal Poly, snap five-game losing streak 7 hrs ago