As we enter this season of fall, thoughts of thanksgiving well up in me. What a wondrous world we live in, especially here in Montana. We have so very much to be thankful for. And the Lord calls us to that gratitude every day. Scripture is filled with prayers of thanks and opportunities to give praise to God for all he has and will give us. The Psalms are a compendium of thanks for the wonders of God in creation and in our human interaction with one another. What a marvelous occasion to thank God for all the connections we have, all the people we know and love and who love us in return. It’s overwhelming, which is, I suppose, why we forget to be thankful sometimes. Too much too fast.

A few weeks ago, Pope Francis meet with the cardinals of the Catholic Church. In his message he reminded them that praise of God should never become “force of habit but rooted in wonder and nourished by that fundamental attitude of the heart and spirit.” Gratitude is born of wonder and nourished by the awe of God’s profound generosity to us. Perhaps taking a moment to think of some things we are grateful for is a chance to revel in the wonder.

For us living in Montana, the list is very long, from the beauty of creation to the vastness of our land, to the extraordinary fruitfulness of the soil, to the neighborliness of our citizens. From the grandeur of Glacier to the harsh but beautiful landscape of Matatruka State Park, we in Montana have much to be grateful for in nature.

Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman

