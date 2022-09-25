As we enter this season of fall, thoughts of thanksgiving well up in me. What a wondrous world we live in, especially here in Montana. We have so very much to be thankful for. And the Lord calls us to that gratitude every day. Scripture is filled with prayers of thanks and opportunities to give praise to God for all he has and will give us. The Psalms are a compendium of thanks for the wonders of God in creation and in our human interaction with one another. What a marvelous occasion to thank God for all the connections we have, all the people we know and love and who love us in return. It’s overwhelming, which is, I suppose, why we forget to be thankful sometimes. Too much too fast.
A few weeks ago, Pope Francis meet with the cardinals of the Catholic Church. In his message he reminded them that praise of God should never become “force of habit but rooted in wonder and nourished by that fundamental attitude of the heart and spirit.” Gratitude is born of wonder and nourished by the awe of God’s profound generosity to us. Perhaps taking a moment to think of some things we are grateful for is a chance to revel in the wonder.
For us living in Montana, the list is very long, from the beauty of creation to the vastness of our land, to the extraordinary fruitfulness of the soil, to the neighborliness of our citizens. From the grandeur of Glacier to the harsh but beautiful landscape of Matatruka State Park, we in Montana have much to be grateful for in nature.
We also have the strength and fortitude of our population. We have the grace of God in all things, we have family as a backbone of our culture and strength of character to live life to the full. And add to that we have in the Christian world the amazing fact that God calls us to share in His plan of salvation. Believing in Christ leads to salvation and for that alone, we should be grateful every day of our lives. Christ connects us to one another in the community of faith, so we are strengthened to help one another in times of turmoil and trouble, rejoice with one another in time of happiness and support one another all the time.
In our part of the world, the season of Fall gives us opportunity to “learn the virtue of contentment, as we gaze upon the full-colored beauty” (Ed Hayes) around us. Though we live in a time of restlessness and turmoil, we can pause to reflect on all the goodness that surrounds us and gives us life. ”Rejoice in the Lord always,” says St. Paul. (Phil 4/4) So let us take joy in the knowledge of God’s love that makes us rich beyond all measure. With this joy we can conquer all difficulties in our life.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.