In these dark days of confinement, we can learn much from the waiting and much from one another. Parents, I know you learn from your children (sometimes more than you want to know). They are so very resilient and can often see the larger picture for us who obsess with the immediate details.
I would reflect on the “time of confinement” in the Gospel of Luke. Mary is waiting for the coming of the Messiah. She waits in a most particular manner. She, herself, is carrying that child. What wonders she learns from him. Might we also learn from the holy master who lives within each of us and calls forth from us wonders beyond our imagination?
The gospels record someone saying, “Blessed was the womb that bore you and the breasts that fed you” (Lk 11:27-28). Jesus answers, “Rather, blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it.” He was referring to his mother, but also to all who would follow him in faith.
These days of mystery are an opportunity for us to “keep the word” we have heard and live in the hope it brings. Now is the great time for us to show our depth of faith in the living God who walks with us, waits with us, and holds us in his grace-filled arms. When you miss that wondrous feeling of being hugged, remember that Jesus is holding you close to his heart. When you are overcome with panic and worry, remember that Christ is in charge. He has promised us his care and eternal life. Remember when you are tired, Jesus carried his cross for us, not for himself. Take a quick moment to simply hand that care, that worry, that anger, that fear, over to Jesus.
This is not a “rose colored glasses” sentimentality I’m suggesting. This is real stuff. This is how we live the bigger picture and stay connected to one another as well. This is how we live not just through this pandemic, but well beyond it. We are capable of great things. God has confidence in us. Let us renew our confidence and faith in him. Being a Christian is not for the faint of heart.
The holy season of Spring is upon us. Look outside. GO OUTSIDE! See the overwhelming wonders of “green,” and “new life,” popping up everywhere. There is new life in you as well.
There is an old story about children finding the meaning of winter and spring. First the children were to spin around, to disorient them from the normal world. (Remind you of anything?) Then they were to huddle together to stay warm and move into the interior of their lives to find the depths of love and warmth coming from being close to one another (remind you of anything?) as we do in winter when we come together to defend one another from the cold. Perhaps we have the challenge to protect each other from the cold of a world afraid and often unwilling to help the poor and marginalized.
Then, the children were again spun around to see another view, and to go forth into the sunshine and brightness of the explosion of spring. And they would learn to fly with the joy of being in the wonder of creation. The story ends, “And so we have the roots to grow warm and deep in love and the wings to imagine and bring to life goodness, love, and joy.”
We are capable of all of this and more. This part of our sojourn of life is slow and dark, perhaps, but the light and the joy are coming. Welcome it!
Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.