Lori Wilson
We’ve just passed the autumnal equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere, so we watch and wait for winter, anticipating the transitional benchmarks of colder weather. Deciduous trees change color from green to red, orange, yellow or brown before finally shedding their vibrant leaves and blanketing the ground. We expect shorter days with less sunlight, a chill in the air, the occasional warm, sunny moment hailing the last vestiges of a glorious summer, and the very real possibility of snow before the calendar ever thinks to proclaim it is winter.

Something about this time of year speaks to my soul, gently reminding me that change is beautiful and necessary — even a godly pursuit. Shedding our worldly ways, pet sins and personal shortcomings may not seem as beautiful or majestic as the annual autumnal drop, but to God it must be a glorious sight. Certainly, he desires his children to make place for him in their hearts and minds.

To make room for the new we must shed old habits, outdated ideas and judgmental thoughts. We must let go of grievances, forgive others’ trespasses and lose the desire to do evil. Quickness to anger, jumping to conclusions, taking advantage of the weak, the poor, the downtrodden, or neglecting obligations and responsibilities in exchange for the selfish pursuits of too much leisure time, too much wealth, or too much fame smother the soul.

Lori Wilson is with the Church of Latter Day Saints. 

