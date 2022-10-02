We’ve just passed the autumnal equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere, so we watch and wait for winter, anticipating the transitional benchmarks of colder weather. Deciduous trees change color from green to red, orange, yellow or brown before finally shedding their vibrant leaves and blanketing the ground. We expect shorter days with less sunlight, a chill in the air, the occasional warm, sunny moment hailing the last vestiges of a glorious summer, and the very real possibility of snow before the calendar ever thinks to proclaim it is winter.
Something about this time of year speaks to my soul, gently reminding me that change is beautiful and necessary — even a godly pursuit. Shedding our worldly ways, pet sins and personal shortcomings may not seem as beautiful or majestic as the annual autumnal drop, but to God it must be a glorious sight. Certainly, he desires his children to make place for him in their hearts and minds.
To make room for the new we must shed old habits, outdated ideas and judgmental thoughts. We must let go of grievances, forgive others’ trespasses and lose the desire to do evil. Quickness to anger, jumping to conclusions, taking advantage of the weak, the poor, the downtrodden, or neglecting obligations and responsibilities in exchange for the selfish pursuits of too much leisure time, too much wealth, or too much fame smother the soul.
Whether our lives require small nips here and there, or major pruning, clearing out detritus makes place for a healthier, stronger, and better being.
By shedding this foliage, however comfortable and justified it may seem, we make room for God to work within us and help us become new creatures. We make way for a personal spring of growth and renewal.
It’s worth noting that human development, like the cycle of seasons, is a spiral of upward growth toward bigger, brighter, better being. A quest to refine what was the past, into bringing forth healthier leaves, sweeter fruit, and stronger roots.
But what comes between autumn and spring? Winter, of course. And while radiating its own type of stark beauty, winter — and change — can feel difficult, bitter and lonely at times.
So, how do we find peace against such a seemingly desolate backdrop? Like Nietzsche, we may “notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.”
We first acknowledge the need for growth and the inevitability of change.
We ask God to show us His mercy, his kindness, his nature.
We move forward with focus, emulating whatever portion of God’s goodness and character we can each day.
We acknowledge the good and the beautiful in other people and learn from it.
We invite the light of his love into our lives by serving others.
We wrap ourselves in warm layers of grace and hope and the profound knowledge of our divine nature and potential.
And we wait. We wait for God’s perfect timing. Wait for the sun to shine. Wait for the promised spring.
