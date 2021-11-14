Asking a hard question: What are we looking for? By Rev. Dr. Clark M. Sherman Religion columnist Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jesus asks a profound question, a difficult question. It is a question we often avoid.To face our deepest longings, to acknowledge the emptiness within us, to inquire about what is of ultimate importance, that which shapes and forms our lives, isn’t well suited for small talk with friends. It is too risky. It means that we would have to get real, be honest, vulnerable and open. So we talk mostly about what doesn’t matter; for me, usually baseball.Ultimately, this question lies at the core of our relationship with God. How we answer it determines how we live, how we navigate life, and how we relate to God and our neighbor. Even if we never directly ask that question of ourselves we are always answering it in our actions, our behaviors and the decisions we make. We answer it every minute of every day.We answer his question by the things we have done and the things we have left undone. Our life is the book that answers Jesus’ question. If we are honest we find that far too often we have lived as spiritually homeless people. Too much of our life has been spent making our home in places that are far too temporary, fleeting, and passing.Too often we seek solutions to problems instead of ways to transform lives. We settle for quick easy answers rather than living with hard questions. We look for approval from others rather than finding our identity in our loving God.There is a divine presence calling us, seeking us, loving us, guiding us home. Instead of eliminating the longings, the restlessness, we should follow them.“What are you looking for” is the question that takes us into the human heart. It is the invitation that takes us home, into the heart of God. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe The Rev. Dr. Clark M. Sherman is the pastor at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jesus Question Longing Core God Emptiness Recommended for you Latest Local Report on nurses shows tight labor market 37 min ago Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program 1 hr ago Business briefs for Nov. 14, 2021 14 hrs ago People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 14 hrs ago