Sprinter seems to be especially long this year.
Springtime in Bozeman always has days which feel more like winter than spring, which is why I’ve started calling this season “sprinter.” Teaser days when the thermometer reaches 70 degrees are followed by fallback days when a cold rain turns to snow. When the sky clears, we admire the blue sky against the fresh snow on the mountains and wonder why they closed the ski hill so soon. The grass greens up, brave daffodils poke through the soil, and fantasies of summer gardening fill our thoughts. But when friends in other parts of the country talk about what they’ve already planted and how many times they’ve mowed, we sigh—we’re not there yet. Springtime in Montana—especially in Bozeman--is a season to practice patience.
I think this season feels especially slow this year because “sprinter” is mirroring our experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. We see signs of a renewal of health, only to have our hopes diminished by reports of more people suffering illness. This week, two friends in other parts of Montana told me that their counties now have zero cases. If only Gallatin County could be close to that! We have spent long months on this roller coaster of hope and disappointment, anticipation and exasperation.
Yet just as summer will come, so will the restoration of health. And while we wait, our dreams can encourage planning for the time we all long for. It won’t be long before the grass will grow faster than we can keep up with the mowing. Dandelions will share their yellow beauty, leaves will pop on the trees, and lilacs will signal that winter really is over. Right now, then, we can make sure our yard tools are ready and summer plans are germinating. Right now, while we wait for a clear health forecast, we can plan for a post-pandemic season of growth.
A harsh winter always has casualties. As we look toward the summer of health, we have no yardstick to measure who among us has suffered the most, so we need to live with compassion toward all. We ask questions. How can we nurture back to health those who have lost loved ones and those struggling with ongoing disabilities? How can we support those whose businesses have been hard-hit, and those who have lost employment? How can we heal the losses which our isolated seniors have endured, and how can we address the losses which our children have experienced?
Questions like these point to the need for strong community. There may be a temptation to indulge individual desires, because we are all exhausted by the strain, but this is a season for investment in one another. This is a season for community.
My word to you today, gentle readers, is to invest, or re-invest, in your community of faith for both its spiritual resources and its values of caring for others. Faith communities provide the ground for all the communities in which we live. We need one another, and our communities need all of us.
The season of sprinter is waning, and the season of community is ready to begin. Let’s prepare, together.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.