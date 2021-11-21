America as a beacon of good character By Dr. Ruhul Amin Religion columnist Nov 21, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now MSU photo by Kelly Gorham Kelly Gorham/ Montana State University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vilification based on skin color and ethnicity is still rampant in the world. Sadly, in addition to physical appearance, religious identity also triggered discrimination. Throughout the 1800s and early 1900s, when millions of southern and eastern European immigrants arrived in our country, their Jewish and Catholic identities caused them to suffer discrimination. Their “whiteness” could not supersede their religious backgrounds. They were precariously placed in a category which was superior to Blacks, Native Americans, and Asians, but inferior to Northern European Protestants. In the mid-1850s, the nativists started to oppose Irish and Catholic immigration. With the increase of the Jewish population in the 1920s, nativists spewed theological based racism and falsely claimed they were Judaized Mongols and Khazars of Turkish origin.This year, we commemorated the 20th anniversary of the loss of more than 3,000 innocent lives on 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our country’s history. Muslims are now the latest victims of religious racism. Islamophobia is a multi-million-dollar industry with the sole aim of marginalizing 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide for the actions of a few, misguided, pervert terrorists who hijacked my religion. The conspiracy theorists are spewing the venom that Sharia law is going to take over the American Constitution just like they once said that Catholics are secretly plotting to eliminate individual liberties and Jews are agents of Bolshevism. They claimed that former president Obama is a Muslim. To paraphrase one of our American heroes, General (Ret.) Collin Powell, the truth is that Obama is a Christian, but the larger question is what would be wrong if he was a Muslim? Is it wrong for a 7-year-old American-Muslim child to dream that one day he/she can also be president?Yes, as a nation we made progress, but our work is not finished. We abolished slavery, we passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, we passed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day bill in 1983, we elected two Catholic presidents, we voted and campaigned for Jewish presidential candidates in the primary elections, we elected the first female vice president who also happens to be a person of color, and many more. God said, “Verily, with every difficulty comes ease [Quran 94:5].” Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us, “The best among you in front of God are those who are best in character.” Right after the worst terrorist attack on 9/11, we showed the best of our characters as a nation of unity. We rallied for the cause of patriotism, rejected bigotry, and embraced people from different races, colors, faiths, and political affiliations. We just ended the longest war and for the first time in 20 years, we are not fighting with any nation.We were and still are the beacon of good character and example for the rest of world. This is the America where I came 40 years ago as a student. This is the America where I had two children and five grandchildren. This is the America that I view as a salad bowl, where all of us — white, black, brown, and yellow can practice our religion or lack of religion without fear. This is the America that I call home. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” This is the America I love. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terrorist Muslim Politics America Nation Islamophobia Religion Discrimination Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 21, 2021 39 min ago Controversial Canyon Gate zoning proposal to be considered Monday 39 min ago Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway 39 min ago Bozeman, Gallatin County to finalize settlement in coming weeks 39 min ago