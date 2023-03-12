The Buddhist Seven Factors of Awakening serve us by giving us ways to deepen and cultivate our spiritual practice. Spiritual practice helps us to be kind, compassionate and to resonate with the whole of life.
Recently in this column, we worked with the first factor — mindfulness. Mindfulness practice brings us into the present moment, working with thoughts, feelings, objects, relationships with gentle, clear attention to what is happening now.
The second factor is investigation or curiosity. We engage by looking deeply into our mind states or our relationships or our habitual ways of thinking. By doing so we get to get under what is happening — to see what may be informing our attitudes and choices. This is another opportunity to experience Inner Wealth. To know ourselves deeply, with love.
When I am with my family, and we begin those inevitable conversations about politics, usually I go into a desperate state — I want to be understood, I want my views accepted and respected. So much so, that I don’t listen to what is being offered. I assume not only that I will disagree, but also that they are wrong.
Once while visiting my family, the topic of immigration arose. My brother began talking about policy (he lives in South Texas and works in personnel; he has first-hand knowledge of migrants and employment). I decided to investigate my habitual resistance. I took a breath and asked myself, what would happen if I really listened? What could I learn? What would I lose?
I found that he had a cogent and intelligent analysis of the situation; his thoughtful reply was not personal to me. Simply, he saw a difficult situation and what was ineffective about current policy. I learned I don’t have a firm grasp of full political intention and often I assume sides — one’s goodwill over the other side’s so-called evil. I dug in and learned about my own prejudice, and the fear that underlies it.
Investigation is the ability to clearly discern the details of whatever we attend to with mindfulness. By monitoring the elements in present moment experience we see deeply into what is driving us and thereby can ascertain what will be skillful and compassionate as a response. Such inquiry will aid in breaking through our reflexive or distorted reactions. It brings forth compassion.
Our habitual thoughts and concerns may draw us into preoccupation with the past or anxiety about the future; but with a mindful heart we can investigate these mental events with gentle curiosity and wisdom. Our quiet meditation practice helps us to use curiosity to wake up to life. Along with mindfulness, curiosity aids us in calming the mind, bringing ease and acceptance and the sense that not everything has to go my way and I don’t have to understand everything, for me to take care of myself and be of benefit to others. I think my brother was pleasantly surprised.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.