The Buddhist Seven Factors of Awakening serve us by giving us ways to deepen and cultivate our spiritual practice. Spiritual practice helps us to be kind, compassionate and to resonate with the whole of life.

Recently in this column, we worked with the first factor — mindfulness. Mindfulness practice brings us into the present moment, working with thoughts, feelings, objects, relationships with gentle, clear attention to what is happening now.

The second factor is investigation or curiosity. We engage by looking deeply into our mind states or our relationships or our habitual ways of thinking. By doing so we get to get under what is happening — to see what may be informing our attitudes and choices. This is another opportunity to experience Inner Wealth. To know ourselves deeply, with love.


Karen DeCotis is a Zen Buddhist priest in the Soto lineage. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and is the director of and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

