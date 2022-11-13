Let the news come to you

Now that winter is upon us, I have a confession to make: I love competitive figure skating, pairs and singles alike. Glorious leaps and spins. Such beauty, grace and power.

I also love ballet. I like watching ballerinas like Misty Copeland dance, because they are so graceful. We see grace in the way a they move. Everything about Copeland is just right — toes pointed correctly, hands and arms lifted in a graceful way. And she often wears a costume, as light as angels wings. Her body bends and twirls, and she jumps as if she floats on air. The epitome of grace.

In the New Testament the Apostle Paul speaks about grace. In a letter he wrote to Christians living in Corinth he said: “I always thank my God concerning you, for the grace of God which was given you in Christ Jesus”.


