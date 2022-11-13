Now that winter is upon us, I have a confession to make: I love competitive figure skating, pairs and singles alike. Glorious leaps and spins. Such beauty, grace and power.
I also love ballet. I like watching ballerinas like Misty Copeland dance, because they are so graceful. We see grace in the way a they move. Everything about Copeland is just right — toes pointed correctly, hands and arms lifted in a graceful way. And she often wears a costume, as light as angels wings. Her body bends and twirls, and she jumps as if she floats on air. The epitome of grace.
In the New Testament the Apostle Paul speaks about grace. In a letter he wrote to Christians living in Corinth he said: “I always thank my God concerning you, for the grace of God which was given you in Christ Jesus”.
We discover, from this Bible verse, that God offers us His love and grace through Christ Jesus. Let’s think about what this means to us.
When we accept God’s love we learn to move about in the world in a more graceful way. This happens as we learn how to treat others respectfully, how to be forgiving, how to love others even when they don’t deserve it.
You and I may not be ballerinas, but we can choose to become more loving and forgiving; to become more graceful, like a willow moving in the wind or a kite lifting in the breeze. The Bible teaches us that Christ Jesus gives us grace to live our lives with honesty, wonder and beauty.
Grace provides opportunities for growth. We are enabled to bloom into the beautiful flower God intends us to be. Consider the Lilies of the field, Jesus said.
Today, it’s the wrong time of the year to think of lilies and their beauty. Yet we remember that the life of the lily begins not as a flowering blossom, but as a seed that matures into a rather ugly bulb. Buried beneath the ground, this bulb endures darkness and cold before it can respond to the warmth and light of spring, and embrace the possibilities of new life.
Jesus chose to speak of the lily as a metaphor of life under God’s care. Allow God to embrace you with his loving care. Allow God to prepare you for a life of grace. Ready yourself for spiritual rebirth and growth.
Consider the lilies of the field.
