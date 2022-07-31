Let the news come to you

A conversation in our communities is how the separation of church and state should function. An original definition of church means the congregation, the gathering of people — only later referring to Christians in particular or the building where one worships. Religion means a personal or communal set of beliefs and practices based on a relationship with a supreme being. Informally we speak of religion a dedicated action — she exercises religiously (I wish!).

We have come to know state as shorthand for a nation or city — basically a society. The state operates through politics and government. Among the several meanings of politics, including the functioning of a government, my favorite is this — “the total complex of relations between people living in society.”

In Buddhist practice, we have sangha — the community of practitioners. These are followers of the teaching of the Buddha, who come together to practice meditation, ethical conduct, acts of wisdom and compassion. We can see the similarity to the original meaning of church. Buddhists focus on our human capacity to realize the truth of this life and reduce suffering for ourselves and others, more so than on belief in an external god or savior.

Karen DeCotis is a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

