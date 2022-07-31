A conversation in our communities is how the separation of church and state should function. An original definition of church means the congregation, the gathering of people — only later referring to Christians in particular or the building where one worships. Religion means a personal or communal set of beliefs and practices based on a relationship with a supreme being. Informally we speak of religion a dedicated action — she exercises religiously (I wish!).
We have come to know state as shorthand for a nation or city — basically a society. The state operates through politics and government. Among the several meanings of politics, including the functioning of a government, my favorite is this — “the total complex of relations between people living in society.”
In Buddhist practice, we have sangha — the community of practitioners. These are followers of the teaching of the Buddha, who come together to practice meditation, ethical conduct, acts of wisdom and compassion. We can see the similarity to the original meaning of church. Buddhists focus on our human capacity to realize the truth of this life and reduce suffering for ourselves and others, more so than on belief in an external god or savior.
Those who practice a religion, and those who enter public service through political office or staffing government functions, both seem to be engaging in “the total complex of relations between people living in society.” In a religious or spiritual community, members follow the authority of their sect — to a greater or lesser extent. However, one’s faith is also very personal. The question then becomes — from what source — the ethical, the spiritual, the practical, the economic — or some other source not named — does the functioning of a government stem?
The Buddhist perspective teaches the interdependent nature of life — that nothing that exists (like a law, a belief, a human being) can be independent or separate from everything else — the everything else is the condition for that law or belief to arise. Because of this, we can never have a true separation of our beliefs from the governance of our communities.
To accord with this truth, we should remember the foundation of all religions. The interfaith work of this valley repeatedly makes clear that religions have more in common than in difference. What do religions teach? The great Buddhist teacher, the Dalai Lama has said that his religion is kindness.
If we can remember the foundation of our religions — love, kindness, patience, generosity, compassion, acceptance — we can manifest a benevolence toward all people and situations. The choices we then make in governance will flow from our good hearts, rather than what we think coincides with a conceptual set of beliefs.
In both religious practice and in governance, the directive is service. Since we cannot separate our faith(s) from our law making, let us remember to aim for what is beneficial to society, to support individuals and families, and grow a resilient society, vibrant communities.
