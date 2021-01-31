It is undeniable that the year 2020 was an unprecedented year in our lifetimes.
A microscopic piece of genetic material packaged in a lipid coating, whose only job is to infect cells, caused more than 400,000 deaths and infected more than 25 million people in the richest and most powerful country in the word.
We also witnessed social and political friction amongst ourselves with our vain efforts to prove ourselves right and those who disagree with us as wrong. These are nothing but reminders that we all have limited capacity and are all fallible. Despite this, we must remain optimistic. God said, “Indeed with hardship comes ease” (Quran 94:5). Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Hoping for good is also an act of worship of God.”
We must never give up hope because we know our hardship will end as promised by God. We are already witnessing the rays of hope on the horizon. A vaccine is within reach and soon we will conquer this invisible enemy.
Difficult times have taught us important lessons in patience and gratitude. Expressing gratitude does not mean ignoring our problems but to acknowledge that despite our difficulties, many positive things are also happening in our lives. God said, “Oh you who believe, seek help (from God) through patience and prayers; verily, God is with those who are patient” (Quran 2:153). Ibn Al-Qayyim, a thirteenth century Muslim theologian from Damascus wrote, “Patience means to stop ourselves from despairing and panicking, to stop our tongues from complaining, and to stop our hands from striking our faces and tearing our clothes at times of grief and stress.”
As we welcome 2021, we should reflect upon what we lost in 2020 and in the process what we learned and gained. While we are still mourning our losses, recognize how we learned to live a new way of life. While we were not able to congregate at our places of worship the way we used to, we reminded ourselves that God is omnipresent. We sought strength from His Grace and improved our connection with the Almighty knowing that God always loves us and guides us to remain steadfast during difficult times.
2020 taught us that although we made progress, we still have a long way to go to bring social justice to our communities and our nation. As one nation under God, we must stand firmly with the oppressed against the oppressors. God said, “Help each other in righteousness and piety, and do not help each other in sin and aggression” (Quran 5:2). Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us by saying, “Help your brother whether he is an oppressor or an oppressed.” When asked to clarify how can one help an oppressor, the Prophet replied, “By holding onto his hands and preventing the oppression.”
The rays of hope on the horizon that we are witnessing are not the products of one individual or one group. We accomplished this through our collective efforts as one body of humanity created equal by our Creator. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we must march forward collectively to reach the end of the tunnel. We must commemorate this collective success of ours, reminding ourselves that God does not judge us by our outer appearances but rather by our inner appearances. 2020 also showed us we could become destructively polarized if we fail to sit and talk with each other.
I conclude with this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they do not know each other; they do not know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”
Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.