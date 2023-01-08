Montana Interfaith Power and Light invites people from all religious traditions to join in protecting our planet and travel together to Helena on Jan. 20 to talk with legislators on Climate Advocacy Day. Advocacy for our planet is a key tenant in many faith traditions.
Theologian Elizabeth A. Johnson calls upon us to see the earth as where the spirit of creation dwells. She teaches that “instead of matter being divorced from spirit and consigned to a realm separate” and for us to realize that matter, including everything on earth, is an “intrinsic part of the cosmic community, vivified, indwelt, and renewed by Creation Spirit.” Johnson, who has published several books and has a lecture on You Tube titled A Faith that Loves the Earth, asks us to spend more time in wonder and respect for the holiness of the earth and to engage in planet saving behaviors. Pope Francis shares Johnson’s views regarding environmental work as a spiritual one, stating, “We [must] strive to promote a new way of thinking about human beings, life, society, and our relationship with nature…If someone has not learned to stop and admire something beautiful, we should not be surprised if they treat everything as an object to be used and abused without scruple.”
Unitarian Universalists hold a strong belief that we must be good stewards of the earth. Our Seventh Principle speaks of “the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part,” and calls us to affirm and promote care for the environment. Older than Christianity is Buddhism. Buddhist spiritual leader Geshe Jampa Wangchuk explains that in regard to climate change we are all interconnected, therefore, destroying resources causes direct and indirect harm to many living things, “Once you harm something on which we all depend, you harm yourself.” He advocates work to reduce climate change as a spiritual practice, since human actions are the source of the problem.
The Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change (2015) speaks of the need for a “perfect equilibrium” of nature and focuses on the need for recognition of the “moral obligation” for conservation. The Declaration sees humans as stewards of God’s creation, shared by all of humanity. They also focus attention on what future generations and God will say when we face them after having degraded the planet.
Our local resource, Montana Interfaith Power and Light (montanaipl.org), provides a framework to inspire, organize, and mobilize as people of faith and conscience to take effective action on the climate crisis with solutions specific to Montana’s needs. Join us in Helena on Jan. 20 for Climate Advocacy Day. For information regarding purchasing a seat on the bus, contact Ann Schrader at aschrader54@gmail.com.
