A piece of genetic material packaged in a lipid coating whose only job is to infect cells, called COVID-19, is causing havoc across the globe in a way unprecedented in our lifetime. This virus is between 0.06 to 0.14 micron in diameter (in comparison, human hair is 60 to 120 microns in diameter) and does not respect any geographical boundaries. It does not discriminate between any race, religion, color of skin or socioeconomic status. It is a humbling reminder of how powerless we are and that at our core, we are all created equal. God says about Himself, “He creates things about which you have no knowledge” (Quran 16:8), a powerful reminder that God created us with limited capacity while His power is boundless.
No matter how powerful we may feel, every one of us will encounter pain, loss of life and property, fear, anxiety and sadness in our journey in this world. God said, “Oh you who believe, seek help (from God) through patience and prayers; verily, God is with those who are patient” (Quran 2:153). Difficult times bring out the best of our characters. It is an opportunity to do our best to rid ourselves from our shortcomings and get closer to God. It is like when the goldsmith melts the gold in the furnace, the dross is separated. The month of April commemorates three important events of the three Abrahamic faiths. Passover for the Jews, Easter for the Christians, and Ramadan for the Muslims. While we may not be able to congregate at our places of worship during this time, God is omnipresent. We must seek strength from his grace and never forget that God loves us and will guide us a way out of this.
Through patience, we can manage stress and save ourselves from reacting in a harmful manner. Ibn Al-Qayyim, a 13th century Muslim theologian from Damascus wrote, “Patience means to stop ourselves from despairing and panicking, to stop our tongues from complaining, and to stop our hands from striking our faces and tearing our clothes at times of grief and stress.” In times like this, people become dependent on the grace of God and become more aware of their religious traditions. British writer and theologian Karen Armstrong wrote, “Religion is a practical discipline that teaches us to discover new capacities of the mind and heart.”
God said, “Indeed with hardship comes ease” (Quran 94:5). This verse should comfort us that as hardship was decreed on us, ease is also decreed on us at the same time. We should take this time of hardship as an opportunity to use our strengths to bring ease to others. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that even smiling at someone is an act of charity. He taught that the most beloved of actions to God is to bring joy to someone’s heart, feed someone a loaf of bread, or help someone with debt.
Our first responders, our medical professionals are risking their lives to save others. Their sacrifice touches us all and gives us the light to move forward. This reminds me of another statement of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), where he said that those standing to serve the sick are recipients of transcendental mercy from God. When we find ourselves unable to absorb any more suffering, we must find acts of goodness to lift us up and remember that our hope must triumph over our fear. I close with a quote from the speech of Abraham Lincoln to the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society in September 1859, "And this, too, shall pass away."
Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the president of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.