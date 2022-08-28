This is a season of endings, and of new beginnings. These days mark the beginning of the last Hebrew month of the year, Elul. Shortly after TU b’Av, the holiday I wrote about in my last column, my daughter was born — giving me a renewed sense the end of a chapter called pregnancy, and the beginning of a life together, of a period of getting to know her, gathering blessings, celebrating her naming ceremony—and of heading into a new Jewish year this fall, together, for the first time as a family of four.
Whenever we feel the end of a chapter approaching, we often feel the need to do some accounting — in Hebrew, we call that Cheshbon haNefesh, “accounting of the soul.” We use the last days and weeks of any given period of time to think back to that chapter’s beginning, and to ask all the question from “what did I do right?” to “whom did I do wrong?” In fact, we are called upon, according to tradition, to use this time to reach out to the people we need to ask for forgiveness—and to search, within us, for the strength to let go. It is a time when we soften our souls to be able to remind ourselves, once more, of the people we are called to become.
There is a Jewish story about babies that moves me every time I think about it: It is taught in the Talmud (Niddah 30b) that the months of pregnancy are among the happiest months of our lives —"life before birth,” so to speak, a light-filled life that is also full of “Torah,” meaning that is is a time of ultimate wisdom and insight. Upon being born, an angel — later named Layla — strikes the newborns’ mouths and causes them to forget everything they knew in-utero, except for one thing: That it is their task, throughout their lives, to preserve the purity of their souls.
The story tells us that embedded in each of us is the knowledge who we are supposed to be, and how we are supposed to live—and that our lives, very much, are dedicated to the task of unearthing that deep, innate truth that every single one of us carries within us. To preserve our souls’ purity is to “remember” who we were created to be. We spend our lives, so to speak, going back, returning, and remembering, to where we came from.
There is no better time for us to do this than this time of the year, and no better time for me personally to reflect on that truth than right now, at this point of my life — while watching my daughter, beginning her life’s journey, with the angel’s mark still fresh on her lips, reminding me that my task as her mother is to support her as she will rediscover and remember who she is called to be, thereby drawing her closer her own soul, and to God.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.