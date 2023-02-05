“O give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever.” Psalms 136:1 RSV
This month’s PBS schedule features a show honoring the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High.”
That song! How the memories flood in.
In the winter of 1973, we were living in western Pennsylvania. My husband had finished his graduate degree at University of Montana but there were no jobs here. So there we sat in the fogs and the wind of Lake Erie while I ached for the country we’d left behind.
I first heard the song on a TV special, playing in the background while Denver rode a horse on a high country trail, cloud shadows moving across the mountains behind him.
“He was born in the summer of his 27th year,” he sang. “Comin’ home to a place he’d never been before…”
“He knows!” I thought.
I was 22. We were on our honeymoon, driving across the plains of eastern Wyoming in those days when everything west of the Mississippi was two-lane road. We topped a little rise and there, filling the horizon with their snow-topped majesty, were the Big Horn Mountains. I got out of the car and jumped up and down on the roadside, yelling, “Look at that! Have you ever seen anything so beautiful in all your life?”
I know I never had. By 1973, there was no rest in my bones until I got back to the mountains I’d fallen in love with.
That song caught my feelings, my longing so well that it became my anthem, my validation, my song of exile. I remember hearing it on the radio while I was driving and having to pull over because I was crying too hard to see.
Small wonder, then, that we moved back here a short five years later and have lived here ever since.
Like Denver, (we) “left yesterday behind…” Moving here, we changed our lives, our future, the whole trajectory of our family. We’d both come from east-coast families with old roots that go back to the first settlements of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts. But that was over. Our sons grew up here, married Montana girls, raised and are raising their own children here. And we have “found the key to every door.”
Was it easy, or quick? Oh my, no. The struggle to remain and thrive is one we share with everyone who comes to this country. But was it worth the effort, the tears, the sleepless nights? Oh my, yes.
In his mercy, God granted me my dream. When I hear that song, I remember.
And am so grateful.
FATHER GOD: What’s there to say, except thank you? Amen.
