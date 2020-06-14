Panim El Panim — “face-to-face” — is the biblical language describing Jacob and Moses knowing God intimately (Genesis and Deuteronomy). This profound and beautiful imagery shows its face more intensely during the longer days of summer light and the constricting dark shadows of challenging times.
Panim stems linguistically from the Hebrew verb poneh, meaning “to turn (one’s face) from, towards or away.” P’nim means “inside” or “innermost,” referring to what is directly in front of you. Panim (face), so similar to p’nim (inside), strongly suggests that beholding another’s face is the pathway to access the essence of a person.
Can Panim el Panim be our personal and communal priority?
COVID-19 is a universal threat, forcing us to shelter in place to combat its spread. All of us are missing face-to-face connections. While technology is the saving grace to prevent further distancing, it is no substitute for knowing each other, nurturing deep relationship and developing personal bonds.
Our world has witnessed profound racial inequity, manifesting most brutally in excessive, violent force against people of color. It has also shown its face in continued racist discrimination, excessive bigotry, and frightening, unchecked hatred. People across the globe are calling out to repair this societal brokenness. When we fail to identify with our shared humanity and essential divine spark, hurt ensues. Research shows that the less we know of people different from ourselves, the easier it is to disconnect and dehumanize.
There is a cure for dehumanization: Panim El Panim—face-to-face—interaction and communication. Jewish sources call for this direct contact no matter how challenging. Medieval French Rabbinic commentator Rashi (1040-1105 C.E.) explains Panim El Panim as Moses’ intimacy with the divine, in that he was able to call upon God anytime. The Spanish Judaic scholar Ramban (1194-1270), claimed that the closeness between God and Moses was direct, needing no intermediary. We could model our contemporary relationships on this concept of panim-el-panim, knowing each other without intermediary, supporting each other across historical divides and current boundaries.
I carry on Rabbinic legacy that follows in the prophetic call of valuing all human beings. There is one sure way to see God and fellow humanity face-to-face. Do things that show love, respect and care for others. Give tzedakah (charity), speak up, stand up and vote to right what is broken and wrong. Look at the face of neighbors, of those in need and forlorn, of any heritage or identity, for that person’s face reflects God’s. “I through tzedek (charity/rightesouness) shall see your face.” (Psalm 17). The more we see each other face-to-face, the closer we will come to a just and beautiful world. I look forward, one day soon, to see you Panim El Panim.
Shalom U’veracha-peace and blessings.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves at Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.