As Beth Shalom’s new rabbi, I started working on July 1, the peak of summer, heat, outdoor fun, and, for many of us, vacation time. I moved here from Brooklyn with my husband and our little baby boy, and we have been soaking in sun since the day we arrived.
There is something quite counterintuitive about the fact that this time exactly, when it is warm, sunny, and beautiful outside, is the low point of the Jewish calendar. Instead of celebrating a summer holiday with flowers, good food, and gratitude for the beauty surrounding us, Jewish tradition will ask us this Saturday night to begin a 25-hour-lasting fast, take off our shoes, sit down on the ground, light our candles, and listen and read about the destruction.
“What destruction?” you might be asking. The destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem—a destruction that took place in the year 70 CE, roughly 1,950 years ago. Why should this still matter to us?
Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, a prominent American rabbi of the 20{sup}th{/sup} century, once taught that we mourn the destruction of the Temple, among other reasons, also because our mourning practices teach us exactly that: to mourn something that happened to someone else, many years ago, in a place completely different from where we live now — and to care for their pain nevertheless. The destruction of the Temple was the traumatic event of the Jewish people of the 1{sup}st{/sup} century in the Land of Israel, far, far away from me, and a long time ago. Yet, I care, and I try to care as much as possible, because to me, this is what this fast day is all about: It is a practice in caring.
By practicing to care about the pain, trauma, hunger, losses, and expulsion of others; by listening attentively and studying the stories and lamentations of generations long gone, by imagining what it must have meant for our people to lose the place that for them was the House of God in their midst, a place of connection, confession, and celebration, we practice to expand our circle of care. We practice caring about the pain that is not ours, we practice listening to brokenness, we cultivate empathy, and we learn to care. This is the greatest challenge of this day: not the fasting, but the emotional presence we are asked to show. On this day of the year, we are asked to actually feel the sadness of others. We are asked to sit there, until we can mourn with them and cry with them over something that happened to them—even if they’re long gone.
Sharing moments of sadness and seeing others cry can be a very unsettling experience. But being able to sit together in moments of sadness is an ability that most of us will need over the course of our lives. So, it is on this sunny day, long and hot as it gets, that we sit together, on the floor, sometimes in tears — learning to sit in the broken ruins of a temple long gone.
Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz, PhD, is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.