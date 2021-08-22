A pinprick in time in an ever-changing world By Rev. Jody McDevitt Religion columnist Aug 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rev. Jody McDevitt Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once, a number of years ago, I stood at the oceanside watching waves crash and tumble on the rocky shore. I marveled at the color of the water that particular day. An artist might know the precise name for the shade of aqua-teal I saw. All I knew was that I had never seen that specific color ever before. And, I realized, I would never see it again. The unique light of that moment in time, created by the day of the year, the time of day, and the exact atmospheric conditions of that instant would never again recur. The sea’s color was the result of a pinprick in time in an ever-changing world, and I was privileged to witness it.That brief experience of insight, an epiphany of sorts, is one I remember when I reflect on the passage of time and the changes it brings. What an honor it is to live in the world at this very moment, to see its mystery and majesty and be part of the unfolding of its next moment, and the moment after that! There is much in the world that distresses me, human behavior and its consequences foremost on my list. Even so, the gift of life, the splendor of the earth, and the blessings of relationships fill me with gratitude and wonder.There is a hymn based on Psalm 90, written by Isaac Watts in 1719, which helps put time and change in perspective. It begins, “Our God, our help in ages past, our hope for years to come; our shelter from the stormy blast and our eternal home.” These words speak of the vastness of time, expressing trust in God through life’s difficulties. Every day, stormy blasts threaten the delicate balance of life on earth, yet God holds the world in love. Another verse addresses time and change even more directly. “Time, like an ever-rolling stream, bears all our years away; they fly forgotten, as a dream dies at the opening day.” Our moment in time is fleeting, ephemeral as the tumble of a wave on the shore. The universe will outlast us all, and its creator will live beyond even that unfathomable stretch of time. To contemplate eternity is awe-inspiring! I write this column on the cusp of retirement from active ministry. It has been a privilege to write for this column and to read the thoughts of my interfaith colleagues since 2017. My friend, the Rev. Clark Sherman of St. James Episcopal Church, will assume my place in the lineup as a Protestant Christian voice. I offer many thanks to the Chronicle’s editors for providing space for religious thought amid the reporting of daily news, and gratitude to those who are readers of this column. I hope my words have given grace to those who have read them.For like an ever-rolling stream or crashing wave, our brief lives can make a difference in this enormous, wonderful world, shaping it for the generations to follow. God’s blessings to you all. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Column Clark Sherman News Worship Christianity Journalism Grace Stream Wave Tumble Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Aug. 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Students, Sunday, August 22, 2021 5 hrs ago HRDC plans to combat growing food insecurity with new project 5 hrs ago Modern traveling pharmacist offers COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia City 5 hrs ago