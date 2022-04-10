Shalom Bozeman!
The coming week is an eventful week in this world! Passover begins on Friday night, April 15, with a first Passover Seder, a very, very, very long ritual meal along with we are telling each other the story of our Exodus from Egypt. On Sunday, Christians are celebrating Easter. And since April 2, Muslims have already been celebrating Ramadan.
Food is playing an important role in all of those three different kinds of festivities: Be it Easter eggs and Sunday lunches; Passover Matzah ball soup and Matzah crack; or the traditional Ramadan dishes and sweets eaten late at night; every tradition brings its own recipes, tastes, and customs to the table (just a side note: Would it not be nice if one day, we could all have a spring feast together? One day!).
Many of those food items have become more than just a source of nourishment and enjoyment: They have turned into theological symbols, communicating messages far beyond their simple tastes and textures.
Let me tell you a bit more about just one of those food items to be found on our Passover Seder Plates, maybe the one that you are most familiar with (they even sell them at Albertson’s, if you want to try them yourself — even though I am not sure you actually want to do that): the Passover Matzah.
During the seven to eight days of Passover, we do not eat anything made from wheat, rye, barley, oats, or spelt, plus some additional food items that look and taste a lot like these five. That means, for example, that we do not eat bread, rolls, cakes, cookies, pasta, or cereal. There is only one exception from this rule: Matzah, and anything made from it, like Matzah flour, Matzah cookies, Matzah lasagna, or Matzah brei which often replaces our usual breakfast cereal.
Matzah is a kind of flat cracker, most often made from wheat, that was harvested, ground, and baked without being exposed to water to ensure that it would not undergo any kind of leaving process. This law was put in place to make sure Matzah is reminding us of the quickness with which our ancestors had to pack and leave behind their lives in Egypt: With barely enough time to bake a regular kind of leavened bread.
However, over time, that specific characteristic of Matzah took on an entirely different meaning:
- Matzah does not move and change. No bacterial cultures inhabit it. You can let it sit for years, and it will not change its appearance. It is “quiet bread,” “still bread”; it sits like someone siting in meditation.
- Matzah is “clean.” It is made from water and flour, and that’s it. Nothing else to be added to the recipe.
- Matzah is light and bright and dry. It does not carry much with it. It weights almost nothing (deceivingly because it is not your low-calorie food neither!). It just is.
Matzah tells us how we need to be in preparing and living through the days of Passover:
Quiet. Focused. Clean. Open. Ridding ourselves from excess and disturbance. Just looking for, and ready, for the miracles unfolding on our way.