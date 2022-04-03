This month, 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide are observing the month of Ramadan. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk for 30 consecutive days. Children, those suffering from illness, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and travelers are exempt from fasting. Ramadan is a month of reflection, sharing, caring, and giving. While fasting is strenuous, it also brings enormous joy and satisfaction to the faithful because they are forfeiting something that is easily available to them only for the pleasure of their Creator. The experience teaches them self-restraint, self-reflection, and empathy toward the poor and downtrodden. During Ramadan, Muslims get a taste of the pain of hunger that millions are enduring throughout the world year-round. It encourages us to show generosity toward those who do not have enough.
For Muslims, fasting is an act of worship with many purposes. Worship sets our lives aright; it sets our relationship with our Creator in the right direction. Worship should also improve our relationships with our family, friends, and neighbors. If we worship God, but people around us are not safe from our words or actions, then our worship has failed. If we worship and do injustice to others, if we worship and ignore the cries of the oppressed, if we worship and yet ignore the evils in our society, if we worship but neglect our neighbors, then we are not true worshipers.
Islam teaches us to greet one another (in Arabic), “Assalamu Alaikum” meaning peace be upon you. The Arabic word “Salam” (from which the name Islam came) is also the biblical Hebrew word “Shalom,” meaning peace. Peace means absence of violence, oppression, and injustice. We are required to live and thrive in peace, ensure safety from all forms of aggression whether that come from the north, south, east or west. We must be on the side of the oppressed with equal compassion and sincerity irrespective of their skin color, ethnicity, or creed. Establishing equal justice for all is incumbent on us even if we have to take a position against ourselves. God told us, “O you who believe, stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even if it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kins, or rich, or poor [Quran 4:135].” History taught us that when we did not stand against the aggressor, it was only a matter of time until we became the victims of aggression.
Men and women of all faith or no faith must work together to stop aggression on the weak because our well-being depends on the well-being of everyone else in this ever-shrinking world. We must build bridges to break the vicious cycle of war, terrorism, and hate. While the path may seem stiff, we must keep climbing because that is the path towards God’s Grace. That is God’s prescribed way of establishing peace for all. Our faith is incomplete unless we are connected to God though our service for others. Let us use the teachings of Ramadan, the month of reflection, the month of self-restraint, the month of kindness to start working for the betterment of our planet.