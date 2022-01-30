Hanging in there? In the ice and snow? Does it feel like time is stretching a bit, with winter expanding and expanding, spring seemingly just a couple of weeks away? Does it feel like the season of rest and introspection (and skiing!) is longer than usual? At least for a total Bozeman-newbie, this is what it feels like! And I am assuming that with the city expanding just as much as winter, at least a couple of you, my readers, must be newbies, too!
My first year in Bozeman, from summer 2021 to summer 2022, is a very special Jewish year, the year of 5782. 5782 has 13 months instead of 12 (something that happens only 7 times in 19 years in the Hebrew calendar), and it is also a Sabbatical Year, something that happens every 7 years according the the Hebrew calendar (not for rabbis, but for the agriculture in Israel!).
What does all this mean?
It means, like so often in Jewish tradition, many things!
First of all, it means that the year is longer than other years. This is necessary in order to synchronize the Jewish calendar with the solar seasons of fall, winter, spring, and summer. If we did not have a leap year on a regular basis, the Jewish year with its lunar months would move from season to season, and we would sometimes need to celebrate Chanukah in the summer and Passover in the winter. But we do not just add an anonymous month: we add a second month of Adar. Adar is the month in the spring in which we celebrate Purim, a festival of wine drinking, generous giving, playful story-telling, and heavy eating. A month, so to speak, in which we are obliged to increase joy, for those in need, for our communities and families, and for ourselves. To double this month means to double down on joy, on sharing, on playing, and on anything else that makes you happy!
And then, the fact that it this year is a Sabbatical year for the Land of Israel (meaning, theoretically, a break for its agricultural cycles), does not mean too much for us living in Montana. But the law may do one thing for us: It may invite us to look at things as they are, without improving them, beautifying them, or fixing them. We don’t fix, beautify, or improve during a Sabbatical year. We see the landscape of our lives as it is; we can see what we accomplished to do, but we are not allowed to add one more touch. With this, the law teaches us to sit with the present; whether in pride or discomfort, anger or hope. We have to sit and take it in. The fruit of our labor or lack thereof; the relationships we have created or not; an ability to accept and cultivate ourselves, or not.
More than a moment of immediate changes, this might be a time of growing acceptance—and joyful celebration!—of what there is.