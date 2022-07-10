“Freedom isn’t free.” I remember this phrase through the 1960’s growing up. It is a necessary part of our national conversation these days. In the Catholic perspective, we understand freedom to be “rooted in reason and will, as a deliberate action on one’s own responsibility.” (Catholic Catechism). It is one of the great mysteries of our faith that we are given grace and mercy freely by God, and with that gift, we are challenges to the responsibility of building the Kingdom of God in our world. To live in truth is to live in Christ who is “the way, the truth and the Life” (John 14/6).
Yet we have a great responsibility for one another in that freedom. It is not only a personal freedom that gives us license to do whatever we want to do. In these sad days of weekly mass killing in our country, we need to reassess our social commitment to a common cause of “civil friendship.” We are to care for one another. In the aftermath of each of these tragedies, we talk about our prayers for the families and the injured. We blame guns and mental illness as the cause and fail to be reminded that we have the duty to investigate these causes and address them. We are responsible for one another as citizens and as followers of the Christ, who calls us to “love one another as He loved us.” (John 15/12)
The inherent dignity of all human beings calls us as Christians to find ways to help others in times of trouble, whether physical, economic, mental, or spiritual. All religious traditions have the basic belief in the communal strength, courage and support we give others as a foundational precept. Our care for one another is a “central value of human development as the basis for an interdependent world>” (Benedict XVI)
As we again try to make sense of these senseless tragedies, no matter how far removed from others we have become because of the pandemic, no matter how anxious we have become, and fearful of the social collapse we are undergoing, let us still be reminded that our faith can return us to the care and concern for others, because it is rooted in that power and unending mercy of God. Sensible gun policies are one step. But good mental health facilities for a much broader citizenry is vital as well. This turmoil we are experiencing is not solvable with a stroke of a pen. The causes of crime are multiple. (Breakdown of family life, poverty, drug and alcohol addiction, pervasive culture of violence and the proliferation of guns are some of the causes.)
Yet the Lord calls us to love one another in the foundation of family life. He calls us to feed and clothe one another. He calls us to love one another in times of crisis and need. The call for us Christians is loud and clear. Let us answer that call with zeal and joy.