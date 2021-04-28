The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A dog was following someone around near Oak Springs park. Officers took the dog to Heart of the Valley.
· A man was upset that his neighbor had bird feeders on their property and that the bird feeders were attracting birds. Animal Control spoke with the man and informed him that the feeders were on private property but that he could call the Audubon Society or his HOA.
· A small herd of yaks jumped a fence and were at large. The owners’ ranch hands were looking for the yaks.
· A bear ran across a road near a residential area and dragged a deer carcass.
· Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Deputies removed large branches from a road.
· A deputy responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle and got in touch with the vehicle owner’s family, who said they will have it towed soon.
· Multiple people’s cell phones dialed 911 while in vehicle cupholders. None of them had an emergency.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Wednesday afternoon.
